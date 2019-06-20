PENDLETON — Looking to get back on the track? The Rising Phoenix Track Club is here to help.
The organization, along with the Roundup City Racers and the Pendleton High School track and cross-country teams, is hosting their second of three all-comers summer track and field meets on Friday, June 28 through Saturday, June 29. The series is intended to give local fans and athletes a chance to compete while eliminating travel expenses.
The next event will be held at the Pendleton High School track, and welcomes athletes of all ages. Running events will commence on Friday at 6 p.m. with throwing and jumping competitions to follow on Saturday at 9 a.m. A third meet will run from Friday, July 12 through Saturday, July 13.
In a statement, Rising Phoenix founder and head coach Ben Bradley said more than 35 athletes of all ages, from toddlers to 60 year olds, competed at the last event.
“We really enjoyed the weather, the camaraderie, and the friendly competition at the first meet,” Bradley said. “Some older athletes got times and marks in events that they hadn’t competed in since high school, and others got a chance to try out completely new events. This is the only event of its kind in our area, and we are excited about the number of participants.”
Among the top athletes of the first event was the Buckaroos’ own Lane Maher, who finished the boys 110 meter high hurdles in 15.41 seconds for first place. Pendleton’s James Thatcher, 15, placed third in the 200 meter dash at 26.97.
Pendleton’s Drew Reyburn, 15, took home a pair of first-place wins in the field events with his men’s triple jump distance of 36 feet, 8 inches and his long jump finish of 16 feet, 6.5 inches. Pendleton’s Kendall Bonzani, 16, finished first in the girls triple jump, leaping 28 feet, 1.5 inches.
Volunteers are needed to help time races, rake puts, and measure jumps and throws. Competitors and volunteers can find registration information at https://risingphoenixtc.com. For direct questions, email coach Bradley at coachbenbradley@gmail.com.
