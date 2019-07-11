Those hoping to compete in Pendleton's final All-Comers track and field meet will have to wait just a little longer.
Originally slated for this weekend, the summer meet has been rescheduled for Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20.
The three-meet series is hosted by the Rising Phoenix Track Club, Round-Up City Racers, and the Pendleton High School track and field, and cross-country teams. It gives local athletes a chance to compete in track and field events close to home.
Running events begin Friday at 6 p.m. Field events follow on Saturday at 9 a.m. There is a $10 entry fee per athlete.
For more information on registration, volunteering, and athlete sponsorship, visit risingphoenixtc.com. For direct questions, contact Rising Phoenix head coach Ben Bradley at coachbenbradley@gmail.com, or by phone at 541-619-3437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.