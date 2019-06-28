PENDLETON — Evan Lehnert tallied 15 strikeouts and gave up just one run to aid in the Pendleton 10/11/12 All-Star team’s 3-1 victory over Hermiston on Thursday.
With the win, the Pendleton Little League team claimed the Oregon District 3 championship title.
Lehnert was key on both sides of the ball for Pendleton, putting them on the scoreboard early on in the bottom of the first inning when he sent a hard ground ball to left field, scoring Kaden Moore and Anson Dressler.
Although Lehnert would end the inning stranded on second base, Pendleton put up their third and final run two innings later. Rylen Bronson doubled on a line drive to center field, scoring Keegan Kline, who was courtesy running for Tyler Hall.
Lehnert posted a stellar fifth inning as well, hurling a no-hitter, including two back-to-back strikeouts.
Next up, the Pendleton team heads to the state tournament in Kalamath Falls starting on Friday, July 12.
And they’re not the only team with a district title in tow.
On Tuesday, Pendleton’s 10/11/12 All-Star softball team defeated Grant County 3-2 for a trip to the state tournament in Keizer on Saturday, July 6.
Pendleton’s 8/9/10 softball team will also vie for a state title after their Wednesday defeat of Pilot Rock. Their state run begins on July 12 in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.