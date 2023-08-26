HERMISTON — Two former rivals took the field Saturday, Aug. 26, for a jamboree to measure what they have going into their season openers next week.
Hermiston hosted Pendleton on Saturday morning at Kennison Field, where each team took turns on offense and defense.
“It signifies the start of another season,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “It’s exciting to get the kids running around out there. Our kids wanted to hit somebody else. We did that against Pendleton.”
Pendleton coach Erik Davis said he likes matching up with Hermiston.
“Dave and I are good friends,” Davis said. “It has been such a good preseason thing that we want to foster. We want to keep that relationship with Hermiston. I want to keep them as an ally. It keeps the rivalry going without the rivalry. It helps us both out.”
After running routes and running down receivers, Faaeteete said the coaches will break down the video and see what went right and what needs work.
“Both teams are trying to get ready for the season,” Faaeteete said. “We were having a good time. They have some size, we have some speed. We will see what we need to work on.”
Hermiston’s Landon Shilhanek was an eye opener for the Pendleton defense.
“Our defense came out in the first series a bit wide eyed and weren’t ready for the speed of their offense,” Davis said. “I think they realized you have to step it up. I’m very proud of the way they bounced back. Their quarterback (Isaac Corey) is a stud and they had a fast guy (Shilhanek) on the outside. He can flat out fly. We can’t simulate that in practice.”
Playing 7-on-7, Faaeteete said the Bulldogs scored on their first four snaps, then turned to running the ball.
“I feel our guys came out on top a lot of the time,” he said. “A lot of the kids haven’t seen live action since last year. It was good to see them compete and get after it. It was good fun. We fed them pizza, wished them well.”
Offensively, Davis liked what he saw, especially from his offensive line.
“I think both of our quarterbacks, Jace (Otteson) and Colson (Primus), did a good job managing the offense,” Davis said. “We did a good job up front. We are big, but inexperienced. We had positive running plays. Anytime you have positive runs on the field, you are doing good things.”
The Bulldogs will open their season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Hanford.
The Bucks will host Caldera at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Pendleton High School.
