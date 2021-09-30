PENDLETON — It’s hard to say one player can make a difference, but Pendleton coach Erik Davis is happy to have two-way lineman Jacob Griffin back on the field this week when The Dalles rolls into town Thursday, Sept. 30, for a Special District 1 game.
“I think we will be back to full tilt,” Davis said. “We will get Jacob back. He’s one of our best interior linemen. That will be a great addition to our offensive and defensive lines. Kyle (Liscom) and Payton (Lambert) got banged up last week, but they will be ready by Thursday.”
Pendleton (3-1 overall) is back at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds after playing its first two home games at the high school.
“They have rolled it and done their best to get it ready,” Davis said of the facility that hosted the Pendleton Round-Up two weeks ago. “I’m going to go down to make sure it’s safe. Their maintenance crew does a good job of getting it ready. We will probably practice there Wednesday and let our special teams players kick off the surface and let the receivers run some routes.”
The Bucks are 2-0 in league after a big 35-21 come-from-behind win over Hood River last week.
“That was a big win for us,” Davis said. “In our four games, we have had two character building wins. The win at Southridge, stopping the 2-point conversion to win the game, and the comeback last week. I have coached here for 10 years, they don’t give up. That’s a huge point of interest. This last win was a good launching pad for the push to the end of the season. I am trying to build a winning culture where we are never out of a game.”
This week, the Bucks will face a Riverhawks team that absorbed two big losses before beating La Salle Prep 76-44 last week.
“They have a new coach and a pretty good roster,” Davis said. “We always focus on getting better each week. We have to go out and execute to win. Our kids are working hard. Our goal is still intact to win a conference title.”
The Dalles has a speedy player in Jaxon Pullen, who sees time at quarterback, receiver and on defense.
“He is a good track athlete and one of the fastest kids in the state,” Davis said. “We always have to know where he is. They always seem to have big linemen too.”
The Bucks have prided themselves on having a solid run game this season, mixed in with timely pass plays. The results have been positive.
“Our kids have taken the challenge to get 200-300 yards a game.” Davis said. “You add Jacob back in the mix and that helps. We are a contender and a respected team in the state. That’s all I can ask for.”
