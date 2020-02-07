PENDLETON — Pendleton's Babe Ruth youth baseball program is now open for registration for aspiring players ages 13-15.
Athletes can register in person at Pendleton Athletic or online at pendletonbaberuth.siplay.com. Upcoming game dates, updates, and other important information can be found on Pendleton Babe Ruth's Facebook page.
There is a registration fee of $55 for each participant. Registration closes on March 29, with tryouts to follow on March 30. Games begin on April 15 and run through June 11. The team will be provided with new uniforms for the season.
For any questions, please call 541-969-8517.
