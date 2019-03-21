Despite a clumsy sixth inning, the Bucks held firm to ensure a 7-4 victory over La Grande for their baseball season's first home win on Thursday.
The Bucks led 5-0 through the first three innings until a slew of wild pitches in the top of the sixth brought the Tigers within one run.
"There are games like this every year where it comes down to one particular inning," said senior catcher Justin Duso. "But it's still early in the season. We'll build on this. I'm not worried — I know we'll improve from here."
Senior Ryan Stahl led off the second inning with a double and was driven in by junior Tanner Sweek's single two at-bats later. Senior Austin Fell would drive Sweek home before the inning was up.
"That was good. It helped us get into that mode," Stahl said of his double. "It helped set the tone for the rest of the game."
Stahl would single to drive Duso home in the third inning. Two more Bucks runs ensued.
The Tigers got their first run of the evening in the top of the fourth as junior Brody Kincade made it home on a series of wild pitches after walking to first. Senior Bucks pitcher Matt Demianew would walk two more batters and hit another to load the bases, but quickly recouped, catching a shallow fly ball to end the inning and strand the three runners.
"La Grande left a lot of runners on base tonight," Stahl said. "That's what killed them."
The Tigers posted three runs to bring the score to 5-4 in the top of the sixth. With the bases loaded, senior Kyler Malone was walked in and juniors Justin Frederick and Parker Robinson made it home on back-to-back wild pitches.
"That's what tends to happen to us — we end up snowballing it," Duso said. "We'll walk a guy, then another."
The Tigers walked Fell and senior Gabe Umbarger to open the bottom of the sixth. Duso hit a single to drive in Fell, and Umbarger made it home on a wild pitch to keep the Bucks alive.
Stahl led Pendleton's offense, going 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI and two runs. Junior Tanner Sweek was 1 for 1 with a two-RBI single.
On the mound, Sweek struck out two, walked three, and threw 24 strikes on 46 pitches. Demianew and sophomore Ty Beers also walked three Tigers.
"It feels good that we won at home," Stahl said. "But there were obviously things we could have improved on. We hit the ball well, but our pitchers struggled a bit. We got through it, though."
The Bucks (2-1) host the Red Lion Buckaroo Classic starting on Monday at 6 p.m. with a game against Roseburg.
