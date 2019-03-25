All it took was a home run and an RBI for Roseburg to get the best of Pendleton on Monday night.
In day one of the Red Lion Buckaroo Classic, the Bucks baseball team couldn’t manage a run as they lost 2-0 to the visiting Indians.
“Roseburg is a great team. They’re always tough on us,” said Bucks catcher Justin Duso. “They have a good command over their fast ball.”
Indians pitcher Jace Stoffal threw all seven innings, striking out 14 and walking just one to swiftly take care of the Bucks. Meanwhile, Pendleton managed just four hits, but could never make it home.
“If we had hit better tonight, it would have been a different game,” Duso said.
At the top of the second, Indians senior Zack Mandera led off with a home run over the left field fence to take the lead early on. Juniors Doran Gillespie and Jett Black would follow up with deep fly balls, but Bucks center fielder Gabe Umbarger grabbed both of them.
In inning three, Roseburg junior Luke Van Norman singled on a ground ball to left field, and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from junior Spencer Six. Junior Caden Johnson would drive him home on the next at-bat.
“Defensively, we had a good game,” Duso said. “They only got two runs — one on a home run. We handled their batting well.”
Bucks senior Matthew Demianew and sophomore Tucker Zander would advance to second and third base respectively at the bottom of the third, but the Indians got three straight outs on the following three Bucks batters to strand them.
“Roseburg pitched really well tonight,” said Pendleton pitcher Chris Large. “We weren’t ready for it.”
Four more scoreless innings would pass as the Indians made off with the win.
Demianew led the Bucks’ offense, going 2 for 2 at the plate with a pair of singles. Large struck out five, but gave up one walk and three hits for the night.
“We need to bring the bat tomorrow,” Duso said. “We’re facing some good pitchers. Teams like Roseburg will help us prepare for the league.”
The Bucks (2-2) face Sandy today at 3:45 p.m. in day two of their home Classic. The Portland-area Pioneers played a doubleheader on Monday, beating Putnam 5-3, but losing to Roseburg 16-1.
Softball
A nine-run first inning sealed the Bucks’ win to open the North Clackamas Tournament on Monday afternoon.
Pendleton shut down game one with a 14-1 win over Central Catholic.Aspen Garton, Ellie Samford, DeLaney Duchek, Elli Nirschl, Kirah McGlothan and Kila Soloman each drove in runners to get the first inning started.
McGlothan also slugged a home run in the second inning.
Central Catholic’s only run came at the top of the first from Bri Perkins.
Meanwhile, starting pitcher Ally Hyde allowed 10 runs on four hits over 1⅓ innings.
McGlothan led the charge for game one, batting 2 for 2 with four runs and three RBIs. Garton went 1 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs.
In game two, the Bucks got home runs from Aspen Garton and Kylie Parsons in a 19-0 win over David Douglas that lasted just three innings.
Garton and Parson each also drove in three runs, while McGlothan, Soloman and Sauren Garton each drove in two runs.
All in all, this was a good day for us,” said coach Tim Cary. “The bats finally came alive. That was good to see. We have some tough games still ahead of us.”
The Bucks (4-2) play Oregon City today at 9 a.m. and Madison at 11 a.m. in day two of the North Clackamas Tournament.
