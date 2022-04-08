PENDLETON — It’s always hard to lose coaches. Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis is having to replace three coaches heading into the 2022-23 school year as volleyball coach Amanda Lapp, girls basketball coach Kevin Porter and boys basketball coach Zach Dong are stepping down.
Lapp gave her notice last fall when the season was over, and Somnis expects to announce a new hire in the coming weeks.
The two basketball jobs were a bit more shocking, but Somnis said the coaches are leaving for the right reasons.
“We are pretty bummed out about it,” Somnis said of his basketball coaches. “They are stepping down to spend time with family, and Zach got a new job. The coaching thing can be really time consuming. Those jobs are open until April 15. We are hoping we can get some good people to apply.”
Dong also teaches physical education and health at Pendleton High School. Somnis said his loss will be felt in the classroom.
“Losing a guy like Zach as a teacher is tough,” Somnis said. “He is a good teacher. Coaching is important, but it’s never as important as your day job.”
Porter, who has been at the helm for the past six years, said he thought the time was right to step away.
“I thought we did some really good things with the program,” Porter said. “I enjoyed the kids a great deal. I thought it was time for someone else to take the reins and expand the program. I just didn’t want to leave with nothing in the cupboard. There are some good players left in the system, and they are moving down to 4A and a new league. I didn’t want to leave it in worse condition than when I found it.”
Porter started off as a volunteer assistant coach when his daughter was a sophomore in high school. He had coached her and her friends in AAU from fifth grade through eighth grade, with a good amount of success.
“That is a tough dynamic,” Porter said of coaching his daughter. “If you try and tell yourself you can 100 percent separate that, you are fooling yourself. She created a pretty tight bond with my assistant Kim Taber (who is also stepping down).
“When we got to high school, we did a much better job and learned to enjoy the game together,” Porter continued. “There were a lot of 24-hour basketball days at our house. As I look back on it, in that dad-basketball coaching relationship, I think we did a really good job.”
Porter’s first two years with the Bucks resulted in back-to-back Columbia River Conference district titles.
In six years, Porter amassed a 43-11 CRC/Intermountain Conference record, and was 73-54 overall. The Bucks made the state playoffs five times. There weren’t any state playoffs in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Porter earned three all-conference coaching honors in six seasons, with the last coming in 2021.
A farmer by day, Porter said he will miss being on the bench.
“I could see myself on the sidelines until I’m 80 years old,” Porter said. “I will miss it dearly. I have second guessed my decision every day since I told Mike I was stepping down. Maybe I will get involved again at the youth level. I don’t think I am done completely.”
Going home
Dong is moving to Kimberly, Idaho, where he will be the school’s athletic director.
“I have enjoyed my time here,” Dong said. “The driving force behind the decision was getting closer to family. Nothing more than getting closer to family. We didn’t think it would be that big of a deal moving away and not having family close. You need to have that support system.”
Dong and his wife Jessica have four children, Addie, Aubrey, Titus and Paxton.
Dong began his teaching career 14 years ago in Filer, Idaho. He taught physical education, was the athletic director, coached basketball and football.
“I was there for 10 years and wore many hats over the years,” he said.
It was a former colleague at Filer that let him know the Kimberly job was open.
“I wasn’t really looking,” Dong said. “We happened to be talking one day, and she mentioned (athletic director) Kirby (Bright) was retiring.”
Dong spent four years as a physical education teacher and basketball coach at Pendleton.
He led the Bucks to two 5A state playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020, and one trip to the Elite 8 in Corvallis in 2019. Led by senior Tyler Newsom, Pendleton went 0-2 at state with losses to Wilsonville and Crater. Newsom was named to the all-tournament second team.
“I was super blessed that those teams were so talented and I got to enjoy the successes with those guys,” Dong said. “The last two years have been fun too, in different ways. It has been good even though the wins and losses haven’t been the greatest. I am going to miss the boys.”
Through four seasons, Dong had a record of 13-23 in the IMC and 37-45 overall. The Bucks had had a down year this season, going 0-10 in Intermountain Conference play, and 1-21 overall.
