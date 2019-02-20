This winter hasn’t been kind to the Intermountain Conference.
Nearly a week’s worth of school days have been canceled due to inclement weather all across the league, and with that, their accompanying basketball games. The entire second half of the regular season has yet to be completed, and the Feb. 27 cutoff date is quickly approaching. Because it would be nearly impossible to finish six games for every school in the next seven days, something had to be done.
Luckily, the IMC’s athletic directors have a solution.
Starting on Thursday, Feb. 21, a league tournament will be held to close out the regular season. Teams that win on Thursday will move to round two on Saturday, Feb. 23, and the district championship game will follow on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
Losing teams from Thursday’s games will compete for third place starting Feb. 25.
The higher-seeded team from each matchup will host.
The Pendleton girls (8-12, 4-2 IMC), currently ranked at No. 3 in the IMC, will host the bottom-ranked Hood River Valley Eagles to kick off the tournament on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Warberg Court.
The No. 2 Pendleton boys (15-5, 5-1 IMC) will bypass the day-one contest and play the winner of Thursday’s Dalles/Ridgeview matchup on Saturday at Blue Mountain Community College. The tip-off time has yet to be scheduled.
