PENDLETON — Gauge Rueber had a game-high 30 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as Pendleton fell 65-62 to The Dalles on Monday, Feb. 27, in their 4A state play-in game at Warberg Court.
“It was a rough one,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “We came out pretty consistent, hitting our shots, but you have to keep doing that against a good team. We got killed at the free-throw line in the second half. They were big inside and we are not.”
The Dalles advanced to play Cascade on March 4, in the first round of the 4A state tournament.
Pendleton (11-14) had control of the game at the half, but let it slip away in the fourth quarter as the Riverhawks (11-12) outscored the Bucks 18-15 to escape with the win.
“They just kept pounding the ball inside in the second half and it worked for them,” Murphy said. “They shot 34 free throws to our 10. Part of that was we needed to play better defense. We didn’t do that for a stretch in the third quarter.”
The Bucks led 15-13 after the first quarter, and Rueber hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Bucks took a 35-27 lead at the half.
Braden Schwartz scored seven points for The Dalles in the third quarter, and Henry Begay added six as the Riverhawks tied the score at 47-47 heading into the fourth quarter.
Carter Cary added 14 points for Pendleton, while Max Chapman had six.
“Gauge shot the ball really well, he hit six 3s,” Murphy said. “He directed the flow of the game. Carter was big in the first half and got us going. I’m super proud of Gauge and Max. They and the juniors have not had a lot of success the past few years. This is something we have to build off of.”
Schwartz led the Riverhawks with 19 points, while Begay and Josh Taylor each added 12 points.
Girls basketball
MOLALLA 54, PENDLETON 43 — The Bucks dug themselves into a giant hole in the first half they could not get out of as the Indians held on for 4A state play-in game victory at Warberg Court.
“We really struggled with their pressure early, and they did a good job capitalizing on our mistakes,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “If we had settled down and controlled ourselves a little better, I think the outcome could have been different.”
The Indians advanced to play Marshfield on March 3, in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
Molalla (13-9) raced out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter behind eight points from Cinthia Camacho Perez, and led 32-12 at the half.
The Bucks (8-16) got nine points from Hailey Schmidt in the third quarter as Pendleton outscored Molalla 12-11.
Pendleton went on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to close the gap, but it wouldn’t be enough.
“Hailey did a great job staying aggressive and looking to score for us,” Foster said. “She really stepped up for us this year. Nessa (Neveau), Olivia (Elrod) and Avery (Krigbaum) gave us a big boost in the second half as we tried to climb back into the game, but we had too big of a hole to climb out of.”
Schmidt led the Bucks with 20 points, while Krigbaum and Neveau each added five.
Kadenlee Greer and Yasmin Montiel each had 10 points for the Indians, while Camacho Perez added nine.
