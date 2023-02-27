PENDLETON — Gauge Rueber had a game-high 30 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as Pendleton fell 65-62 to The Dalles on Monday, Feb. 27, in their 4A state play-in game at Warberg Court.

“It was a rough one,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “We came out pretty consistent, hitting our shots, but you have to keep doing that against a good team. We got killed at the free-throw line in the second half. They were big inside and we are not.”

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

