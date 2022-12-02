PENDLETON — Gauge Rueber poured in 23 points, and Pendleton opened the Red Lion Tournament with a 61-49 victory over St. Helens on Friday, Dec. 2, at Warberg Court.
“We got a win, it’s exciting,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “They have been working hard. They deserve it. Our kids need to know they can win a game, and have people come and enjoy those wins. I was proud of them.”
The Bucks opened the game with an 18-10 lead in the first quarter. They took a 29-14 lead at the half, and slowly built on their lead in the second half.
“Gauge was really good, and Carter Cary (11 points) shot the ball really well,” Murphy said. “(Evan) Lehnert and (Kason) Heinrich were good on the boards in the second half, which helped us a lot. St. Helens had a 6-5 sophomore (Cameron Cox) and he took it to us a little bit.”
Cox led the Lions with 20 points, while Korbyn Lee added 11 points.
The Bucks (1-1) will play Scappoose at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Indians lost to Clarkson, Washington, on Friday.
“It will be a good matchup for both of us,” Murphy said.
HERMISTON 81, ELLENSBURG 74 — Grant Olsen had a game-high 34 points — including 12 free throws — to lead Hermiston to a road win over Ellensburg in its season opener.
Olsen scored 19 of his points in the first half as the Bulldogs enjoyed a 42-35 lead.
Hermiston would go on a 21-17 run in the third quarter for a 63-52 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Isaac Cory added 19 points for the Bulldogs, while Drake Devin chipped in 10 points.
Kaeden Musser led Ellensburg with 31 points, while Garrett Marrs added 22.
HEPPNER 57, MCLOUGHLIN 21 — Landon Mitchell poured in 21 points to help the Mustangs to a nonleague win over the visiting Pioneers.
Heppner set the tone early with a 19-10 lead after the first quarter. The Mustangs used a 26-4 run-in the third quarter to seal the win.
Trevors Nichols added 11 points and five rebounds for Heppner, which also got eight points and six rebounds from Tucker Ashbeck, and seven points and seven assists from Caden George.
Rajdeep Singh led Mac-Hi with 12 points and four rebounds.
STANFIELD 69, UMATILLA 43 — Gator Goodrich had 18 points to lead the host Tigers to a win over the Vikings in their season opener.
Stanfield enjoyed a 37-25 lead at the half, and outscored the Vikings 19-10 in the third to secure the win.
Pablo Arellano added 11 points for the Tigers, while Michael Odell added nine
Kaden Salamanca led Umatilla with 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Tanner Prindle added eight points and six rebounds, while Marcos Cooper had seven points and nine rebounds.
NIXYAAWII 71, RIVERSIDE 27 — The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in handing the visiting Pirates a nonleague loss.
Nixyaawii got 14 points, three rebounds and three assists from Aaron Barkley, while Bear Moses added 12 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Dylan Abrahamson 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Rylan Bronson chipped in seven rebounds, five assists and nine points.
Wyatt Browne led the Pirates (0-3) with 13 points
PINE EAGLE 54, PILOT ROCK 48 — Cole Morgan poured in a game-high 26 points, and the Spartans held on to beat the Rockets at Cove High School.
Pilot Rock led 9-6 after the first quarter, and trailed just 19-17 at the half. A 19-16 run by Pine Eagle in the fourth quarter, keyed by nine points from Morgan, helped seal the win.
Easton Powers led the Rockets (0-2) with 11 points, while James Lunzmann added 10 points, and Chase Corwin had nine.
JOSEPH 49, IRRIGON 47 — The Knights missed a shot at the buzzer as the Eagles escaped with a victory at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
Irrigon had a 33-30 lead after three quarters, but a 49-15 run by the Eagles in the fourth sealed the win.
Boyd Davis led the Knights (0-2) with 13 points, while Andres Madrigal added 12 points.
Blade Suto had a game-high 23 points for Joseph, 16 of which came in the second half.
ADRIAN 75, ECHO 68 — The Cougars played even with the Antelopes in the second half, but they could not overcome a seven-point deficit at the half in suffering a loss at the Union Lions Tournament.
“They had a pretty decent lead in the first half,” Echo coach Ben Campbell said. “We had a slow start and that hurt us.”
Dax Davis led Echo with a game-high 25 points — 17 of which came in the second half. Dom Curiel added 17 points, while Mason Murdock had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Carter Bayes led Adrian with 24 points.
FOUR RIVERS 64, WESTON-MCEWEN 45 — The Falcons broke open a close game with a 37-22 run in the second half to hand the host TigerScots a nonleague loss.
Caleb Sprenger led W-M with 19 points, while Cameron Reich had eight points, and Ben Hubbard seven.
Keegan Maupin scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the second half for the Falcons, while Demetrius Fuentes added 16 points, and Bryan Hutchins 14.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON 43, ST. HELENS 35 — The Bucks used a 23-16 run in the second half to pull away from the Lions for a win at the Red Lion Tournament at Warberg Court.
“It was a good win for us,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “Wasn’t pretty, but we turned up the defensive intensity in the second half, and we were able to capitalize on their mistakes and create some separation.”
In a close first half, Pendleton led 10-9 after the first quarter and 20-19 at the half.
Hailey Schmidt led the Bucks with 15 points, while Lea Wilson and Josie Jenness each added six.
“Hailey shot the ball well and gave us the scoring boost we needed,” Foster said. “Abby Thorne played great defense on No. 34 (D’aye Davidson). She had several big blocks for us. Lea, Josie and Kendall (Murphy) led our defensive charge in the second half. For playing just their second varsity game ever, I thought they did a great job rising to the occasion.”
Davidson led the Lions with a game-high 20 points.
ELLENSBURG 68, HERMISTON 28 — Olivia Anderson scored a game-high 26 points in the first three quarters to lead Ellensburg past Hermiston.
Ellensburg, which won the 2A state title last season, led 24-16 at the half, then used a 22-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Izzy Simmons led Hermiston with 11 points.
Jamison Philip scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half for Ellensburg.
The 6-foot-6 Anderson has verbally committed to play for University of Washington.
STANFIELD 60, UMATILLA 17 — Maggie Sharp, Alexis Mallory and Zuri Reeser all had 11 points apiece to lead the Tigers to a home win over the Vikings in their season opener.
Stanfield jumped out to a 22-2 lead after the first, and held the Vikings scoreless in the third quarter.
Lily Zuniga and Braelyn Cragun each had five points for Umatilla.
WESTON-MCEWEN 35, FOUR RIVERS 19 — The TigerScots outscored the visiting Falcons 24-5 in the first half en route to a nonleague victory.
“Very proud of our girls tonight,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “Lots of improvements on both sides of the court. We took care of the ball much better than our first outing, drastically reducing our turnovers.”
Dalana Pickard led the TigerScots with nine points, while Jayden Sparks had eight, and Taylor Quaempts five.
“Of course we still have a number of details we need to clean up,” Wolf said. “Still, we stayed composed enough on defense to maintain a comfortable lead.”
Mariana Lopez led Four Rivers with nine points. The Falcons hurt themselves with a 7-for-22 performance from the free-throw line.
PILOT ROCK 55, PINE EAGLE 31 — Ali Smith had a game-high 19 points to lead the Rockets (1-1) past the Spartans at Cove High School.
The Rockets led from the start, taking a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, and 26-20 at the half. Smith scored 13 of her points in the first quarter.
Pilot Rock went on a 23-11 run in the second half to seal the win.
Aiva Ellis and Paige Moffit each added 12 points for the Rockets, who also got seven points from Teagen Thornton.
Ella Randall led the Spartans with 13 points.
GRISWOLD 50, PRESCOTT (WA) 27 — Sophomore Ellery Flerchinger scored a career-high 32 points as the Grizzlies won their season opener on the road against the Tigers.
“She played great,” Griswold coach Rory Simpson said. “Exactly what I had hoped for this season. If she keeps it up, we can be pretty competitive.”
Griswold led 23-9 at the half, then went on a 19-4 run in the third quarter. Flerchinger scored 12 of her points in the third.
“We did excellent tonight on both ends of the court with rebounding,” Simpson said. “Our posts did a really great job, and so did our point guard (Maya Texidor). Many of our points were off her assists.”
Elliana Boatright added 15 points for the Grizzlies. Jackie Sanchez led the Tigers with 13 points.
MCLOUGHLIN 30, HEPPNER 24 — Madi Perkins had 17 points and five rebounds to lead the Pioneers to a nonleague road win over the Mustangs.
Heppner led 4-3 after the first quarter, but the Pioneers pulled away in the second with an 11-7 run.
Brooklynn Wilson led the Mustangs with eight points, while Hadlee Nation added seven.
IRRIGON 23, JOSEPH 19 — Lizett Sanchez had a team-high 14 points, four steals and four rebounds to help the Knights to a victory over the Eagles at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
Tied at 4-4 after the first quarter, the Knights outscored the Eagles 4-1 in the second for an 8-5 lead at the half. Each team scored nine points in the third.
Sanchez scored 12 of her points in the second half. Kaydence Emery added five points for the Knights.
Molly Curry had a game-high 16 points for the Eagles.
NIXYAAWII 77, RIVERSIDE 17 — Sistine Moses scored a game-high 19 points to help the Golden Eagle to a nonleague win over the visiting Pirates.
Nixyaawii stormed out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter, then went on a 24-0 run in the second quarter for a 45-9 lead at the half.
Mersayus Hart added 16 points for the Golden Eagles, while Ella Stewart added 12. All but two Nixyaawii players scored.
Crystal Sanchez led Riverside with 10 points.
Girls Wrestling
Jorgia McKim placed third, and teammates Lorena Guardado and Brooklynn Day placed fourth for Hermiston at the Lioness Wrestling Invite at Kennewick High School.
Hermiston finished fifth in the team standings with 97 points. Toppenish won the team title with 302 points, followed by Othello (179), Davis (135) and Richland (102).
McKim won her first two matches at 190 pounds, but was pinned by Toppenish’s Makayla Torres in the semifinals. In the third-place match, McKim pinned Devyn Stemen of Newport in 26 seconds.
Day, wrestling at 100 pounds, pinned her first two opponents before falling to Othello’s Ollonie Gonzalez in the semifinals. Naraiah Guzman of Othello pinned Day in the third-place match.
Guardado reached the semifinals at 145 pounds, where she lost a 1-0 match to Richland’s Kyndra Casias. In the third-place match, Guardado was pinned by Angela Santiago of Wahluke.
Also for the Bulldogs, Laura Meyers placed fifth at 155 pounds, winning five of her six matches, and Hadley White was fifth at 235, winning four of her five matches by fall.
ENTERPRISE KICKOFF — Heppner’s Journey Cavan-Harris won the 132-pound title as she pinned all three of her opponents. Teammate Loren Trujillo was third at 116 pounds, while Kylie Holden was third at 160.
Sunny Valle of Echo-Stanfield won the 150-pound title, winning all of her matches by fall.
Boys wrestling
Echo-Stanfield crowned two champions at the Enterprise Kickoff as Isaiah Lemmon won at 160, and Keegin Chitty at 138.
Chitty pinned Taegan Casey of College Place in the first round in the title bout.
With just four wrestlers at 160, Lemmon came out on top with three wins — all by pin.
Zach Parton of Irrigon won at 170, pinning all four of his opponents. Also for the Knights, Xander Olman was second at 170, Jackson Coffman was fourth at 113, Preston Slawson was third at 126, Irwyn Murguia was fourth at 145, and Bennie Ayala was fourth at 220.
At 195, Heppner’s Jaime Cavan received a bye in his first match, then pinned Grant Thomas of Grant Union in the semifinals, and Josiah Moreno of Irrigon in the finals to win the title.
Cade Cunningham of Heppner finished second at 220, losing the championship match to Gunnar McDowell of Enterprise by fall.
Also for Heppner, Owen Guerra placed fourth at 170, while Tyelor Moore was fourth at 160.
Umatilla’s Tristan Trujillo finished third at 132.
Grant Union won the team title with 141 points, followed by Enterprise (149), Irrigon (74), Joseph (69.5), Heppner (61) and Echo/Stanfield (44).
College women’s basketball
MT. HOOD 64, BLUE MOUNTAIN 55 — The Saints outscored the Timberwolves 40-27 over the second and third quarters, then held on down the stretch for a victory at the Roadrunner Classic in Albany.
BMCC jumped out to a 16-15 lead after the first quarter, and went on a 12-9 run in the fourth, but could not erase the deficit.
Ellie Acord led BMCC with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Lexi Robertson and Shyann Lamb came off the bench to score 10 points each.
Jaelyn Brainard chipped in nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
Marley Johnson had a game-high 15 points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Journie Conard added 12 points, while Sydney Knutson had eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
College men’s basketball
SPOKANE 103, BLUE MOUNTAIN 76 — Chad Napoleon scored a game-high 23 points and had nine rebounds, but the Timberwolves could not erase a 17-point halftime deficit in suffering a loss to the Sasquatch at the Bigfoot Classic in Spokane.
Tyler Newsom added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for BMCC (2-1), while Kenny Aubin came off the bench to chip in 10 points.
Carter Brown led Spokane with 22 points and four steals, while Emmett Holt had 21 points and five assists.
