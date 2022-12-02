PENDLETON — Gauge Rueber poured in 23 points, and Pendleton opened the Red Lion Tournament with a 61-49 victory over St. Helens on Friday, Dec. 2, at Warberg Court.

“We got a win, it’s exciting,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “They have been working hard. They deserve it. Our kids need to know they can win a game, and have people come and enjoy those wins. I was proud of them.”

