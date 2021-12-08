MILWAUKIE — Pendleton had the game in the palm of its hand with 11 seconds left on the clock.
Greyson Sams had just hit a big 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 77-76 lead. After a timeout to discuss defensive strategy, the Bucks did their part.
Milwaukie's Logan Law threw up a desperation 3-point shot from the corner that hit off the rim. Carter Sprague was able to corral the rebound and put the ball in the basket as the buzzer sounded to give the Mustangs a 78-77 win on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
“It was pretty close,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We were basically trading buckets. It was hard for us to make stops. One guy (Kaden Harris) hit five 3s in the third quarter, a couple that were 10 feet behind the line.”
The Bucks took a 21-20 lead after the first quarter, getting a couple of key 3-pointers from Jayden Minthorn.
“He came off the bench and hit a couple of 3s that helped us keep it together,” Dong said.
The Mustangs took a 38-35 lead at the half, then poured in 30 points in the third quarter to take a 68-62 lead.
“Credit to our guys, they built a little lead, but we took it one possession at a time and clawed back,” Dong said. “We put ourselves in a position to win, and on the road. That’s all you can ask for. I’m proud of our guys.”
Sams led the Bucks with 27 points, while Gauge Rueber added 16 — all in the second half. Jacob Devereaux added 14 points, and Andy Oja had 11.
Sams, Oja, Noah Preston and Ben Jennings each had four rebounds.
“We had a lot better balanced scoring tonight,” Dong said. “We had guys step up at different times. Andy had a big 3 in the second half, and crucial timing wise. We made 15 3s tonight. We shot the ball well.”
Harris led the Mustangs with 23 points, while Logan Law had 16.
Pendleton (0-4) will host Putnam on Friday.
