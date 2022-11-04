PENDLETON — The rip across the front of Nathan Neveau’s jersey said it all.
The Pendleton defensive lineman created havoc in Stayton’s backfield all night as the Bucks cruised to a 41-20 victory on Friday, Nov. 4, in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on a blustery night at the Round-Up Grounds.
“The game plan was to run the football, and we did that,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We put an onus on the running backs and offensive line. It was a selfless game for the receivers and quarterback. We got a 41-20 playoff win at home. We will take that every time.”
The Bucks (8-2) move on to play Greater Oregon League foe La Grande on the road in the quarterfinals on Nov. 11. The Tigers beat Cascade 48-12.
The Eagles (7-3), who rolled up 297 yards of offense, shot themselves in the foot with six turnovers — four fumbles and two interceptions.
“We needed to play a clean, perfect game,” Stayton coach Randy Nyquist said. “We had way too many turnovers against a really good team. Give it to Pendleton, they have a really good football team. They played well and took care of business.”
Neither team managed much on their first possession, but the Bucks went to work on their second as Payton Lambert scored from 51 yards out on the second play from scrimmage. A failed PAT left Pendleton with a 6-0 lead less than 4 minutes into the game.
Stayton tried to get creative on its ensuing possession. The Eagles faked a punt and attempted a pass play, but failed, giving the Bucks the ball at the Stayton 24-yard line.
Facing fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Chase Corbett came across the back of the offensive line, took the snap and carried the ball up the middle for a touchdown.
Jack Davis connected with Lambert for the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.
Pendleton scored again early in the second quarter on a 41-yard run by Gavin Clark for a 21-0 lead.
On Stayton’s next two possessions, Neveau blocked a punt and Dylan Abrahamson intercepted Eagles quarterback Cody Leming.
“You have to play dominant and hit them hard,” Neveau said. “I just went hard the whole game.”
The Eagles would score right before halftime as Leming hit his big tight end Brock Hubert for a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Stayton opened the second half with the ball, but five plays into the series, Lambert stripped Leming of the ball and Neveau pounced on it, giving the Bucks possession at midfield.
Lambert then cruised 50 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown and a 28-7 lead. Lambert finished the night with 185 yards rushing on 17 carries.
“My linemen did great today,” Lambert said. “I couldn’t do it without them. I was stressing about this game all day, knowing it could be my last. There was something in the air tonight when we came out.”
Lambert created his second Stayton fumble of the night, this time knocking the ball away from Ty Borde, and the Bucks turned the turnover into seven points as Clark scored again, this time from 2 yards out with 2:53 to play in the third for a 34-7 lead.
The Eagles would put two touchdowns on the board to pull within 34-20, but the Bucks would have the last word.
With 1:57 to play, Lambert again stripped the ball from Leming, and defensive lineman Andrew Demianew picked the ball up and rumbled 57 yards for his first-ever high school touchdown.”
“I was just trying to run as fast I could,” he said. “ I thought I would get caught from behind. It was an adrenaline rush.”
Lambert was happy to see his lineman reach the end zone.
“We have been talking about it for so long,” Lambert said. “For me to be a part of that play was so cool.”
Clark added 76 yards rushing for the Bucks, while Lambert also had two quarterback sacks and Abrahamson had two interceptions. Luke Bensching and Demianew each had five tackles, while Lambert and Trey Boston each had four.
Borde led the Eagles with 91 yards rushing, while Leming threw for 104 yards.
“We had to throw the ball,” Nyquist said. “They are big and physical up front and we couldn’t run the ball efficiently.”
