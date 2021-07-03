PENDLETON — There was hardly a night where Pendleton girls basketball coach Kevin Porter had the same lineup in his scorebook as he did the game before.
Injuries, family trips and other life moments had Porter shuffling his roster, but the Bucks still found success, including a nine-game win streak tucked into the madness.
Pendleton was rewarded for its efforts with five players named to the Intermountain Conference team, and Porter coming away with Coach of the Year honors for the third time in five years.
“I’ve had teams where we should have had five,” Porter said. “We showed we had as good a team as anybody. To have all five starters recognized is impressive. This was a total program year. Bringing kids up from JV at a moment’s notice. Some of those kids really stepped up when we needed them the most. They are competitors. This is the craziest season I hope I ever have to coach.”
Juniors Muriel Hoisington, Daisy Jenness and Chloe Taber were named to the first team, while junior Jaden Samp earned second-team honors, and senior Josie Wilson made the honorable mention team.
“We are still young,” Porter said. “Next year, we will be old. Not only are four of five all-league recipients juniors, but the other three key players are juniors. We had four freshmen play in the championship game in Ridgeview. The future is looking bright here at Pendleton.”
Hoisington led the Bucks with an average of 10 points a game. She also had 51 steals, 42 assists and 35 rebounds.
“It’s hard for me to figure out how she wasn’t Player of the Year in the conference,” Porter said. “There are some good players, but as an all-around player, she is one of the better, if not the best, in the league.”
Taber also averaged 10 points a game, and added 50 rebounds, 29 assists and 14 steals.
“Chloe is the kind of kid, if it’s a game or practice, you don’t see a change in her work ethic,” Porter said. “She is the best pure shooter I have ever coached.”
Jenness, who went down with a knee injury in the next-to-last regular-season game, averaged 9.5 points a game. She led the Bucks with 86 rebounds and also had 13 steals and nine assists.
“She is becoming a complete basketball player,” Porter said. “Every year she has been on varsity, she has increased her rebound totals. She has a knack for watching the flight of the ball and how it’s going to come off the rim. She has the heart and determination to get every rebound and get the ball down the floor.”
Samp finished the season with six points per game, along with 17 rebounds and 13 steals, but it’s her defense that put her on the list.
“She’s is the kind of defender everyone hates to play against,” Porter said. “Her knack for getting steals and the pressure she puts on people is phenomenal. She is known for defense, but this year she became a 3-point shooter.”
Wilson chipped in six points a game, along with 36 rebounds, 12 assists and 12 steals.
“Josie is a really, really athletic player,” Porter said. “Her first varsity action was when she was a freshman, and we were loaded and won the league title. I believed in her. She’s never filled up the stat sheet like Muriel, but she is consistent with points, rebounds and steals. Without her, there would have been a hole there someone would have had to fill.”
The Bucks finished 9-1 in IMC play and 10-2 overall. They lost the IMC district championship game game to Ridgeview. Ravens senior Paige Pentzer was named Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.