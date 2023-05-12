CORVALLIS — Last year, Pendleton’s Zach McLeod qualified for the 5A state golf tournament, but he had to go by himself as the rest of the team did not qualify.
This year, McLeod will be joined by the rest of the team May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis for the 4A state tournament. It’s the first time since 2017 that Pendleton has qualified its entire team for the state.
“It’s going to be fun going with the team this year,” McLeod said. “Last year was a little lonely. I will have my buddies there this year.”
The Bucks grabbed one of two state berths allotted to District 4, beating La Grande by just two strokes at the district tournament.
“Carson (Oyama) really saved us on the back nine,” McLeod said. “We had a 24-stroke lead going into the back nine. I had my worst nine holes of the year, by far. Great time to have my worst time. Ridiculous that it came down to that.”
Pendleton coach Marc Sokoloski said Oyama was clutch down the stretch to give the Bucks the edge they needed.
“Every stroke counts,” he said. “Carson parred the last hole, which gave us the strokes to go to state. I was super proud of him and all the boys. The conditions were tough. Zach and Mason (Morioka) have played pretty consistently, but from the start of the year until now, Carson has really improved.”
The Bucks will begin play on hole No. 10 on May 15. They will be in a group with players from Henley, Marshfield and The Dalles.
McLeod will tee off at 7:39 a.m., followed by Morioka (7:48), Casey VanDorn (7:57), Oyama (8:06) and Dakota Malin (8:15).
“It’s fun and challenging at the same time,” McLeod said of playing with a group of strangers. “You get to learn how they play. It’s pretty quiet most of the time. When guys are super serious, they are all business and no talk. There is more pressure with guys you don’t know.”
McLeod has an advantage over some, having played the course at the 5A state tournament last spring.
“Last year, it beat me up a little bit,” McLeod said of the course. “I have practiced a lot more for that tournament. I feel our team will do well there. I’d like to be in the top 10 and our team in the top half.”
McLeod said his goal is to do better than his sister Makenzie, who tied for 16th in 2019.
“The expectation is to compete to win,” Sokoloski said. “There are some good teams out there.”
3A/2A/1A BOYS
For the first time since 2010, the Echo/Stanfield boys golf team will be making an appearance at the state golf tournament.
“It has been super exciting,” Cougars coach Karley Witten said. “The boys are feeling the pressure. I encourage them to go out and play like it’s any other event. They are here to enjoy the experience and the rest will take care of itself.”
The 3A/2A/1A boys will play at Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River on May 15-16. It’s a par 72 course with a yardage of 6,316.
Echo/Stanfield placed third at the District 4 tournament to punch its ticket to state.
Riverside’s Wyatt Browne finished second overall with a 185 to qualify as an individual.
Seniors Dax Davis and Casey Carver lead the Cougars, with junior Reece Ganvoa, sophomore Kayden Smith and freshman Mack Murdock rounding out the state contingent.
“Mack is our No. 5 going into state, but he has been our No. 3,” Witten said. “As a freshman, the pressure is different at district. It was nice to see his team step up and help him. Casey had an off day on Tuesday and Dax was able to step up. It’s cool to see some of our younger players in the top five. I have a really young team.”
The Cougars will tee off May 15 on hole No. 10 with players from Crosspoint Christian and Blanchet Catholic.
Davis will tee off at 10:54 a.m., followed by Carver (11:03), Smith (11:12), Ganvoa (11:21) and Murdock (11:30).
Browne will play with Trent Gordon of Sisters. They will tee off at 10:45 a.m. on hole No. 10.
“This is Casey’s only sport,” Witten said. “It’s exciting to see him spark in a competitive athletic environment. Once we get there, it will set in. They will understand we are one of the top 12 teams in the state. I am like a kid on Christmas Eve right now. This is a new experience for me too.”
