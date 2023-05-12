CORVALLIS — Last year, Pendleton’s Zach McLeod qualified for the 5A state golf tournament, but he had to go by himself as the rest of the team did not qualify.

This year, McLeod will be joined by the rest of the team May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis for the 4A state tournament. It’s the first time since 2017 that Pendleton has qualified its entire team for the state.

