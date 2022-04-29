PENDLETON — Up until about 10 years ago, former Pendleton city attorney, municipal judge and community volunteer Pete Wells would show up at the Pendleton Family Aquatic Center to try out the slides a couple of days ahead of opening day.
“He would show up in his Speedo and go down the slides a couple of times,” aquatic supervisor Jeff Hamilton said. “He had a lot of fun doing that. He’s been involved here as long as I have.”
Wells’ volunteer commitments in Pendleton are a mile long, but one that was close to his heart was the Pendleton Swim Association.
The Pendleton Parks & Recreation department wanted to honor Wells, who died Dec. 31, 2021, for his dedication to the swim program. It asked the city to establish the Pete Wells Memorial Aquatic Scholarship Program.
“We did approve it, and formally named it after him,” Pendleton Mayor John Turner said. “I respect everything he did for the city. This is going to help young people learn to swim who may not have the funds. It’s more than a worthwhile program. I think it’s great.”
Hamilton said he’s wanted to start the program for a couple of years, but didn’t have a name to go with it.
“Jeff proposed it to me, and we had a goal to establish a scholarship fund, but it was on the back burner,” said Liam Hughes, the Director of the Parks & Recreation Department. “This was the kick in the pants we needed. There is a big need in the community. We have never had a financial assistance program. We think this will be a big piece in breaking that barrier.”
Mary Wells, Pete’s daughter, said the scholarship program is a wonderful way to honor her dad.
“The one thing I want is for my dad’s legacy to live on,” said Mary, who runs the swim lesson program in the summer. “This is something I would hope lives on and on and on. He was amazing. I would love for it to outlast me.”
With the Columbia River nearby, and little streams running throughout Umatilla County, Hughes said it’s important that all kids learn how to swim.
“I know for fact I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t know how,” Hughes said. “There was a time when I was 11 or 12 where I nearly drowned. Me and my dad were in the South of France and we went swimming one night at sunset. We got sucked out in a riptide. It would have ended badly if we didn’t know how to swim.”
The aquatic center gives around 500 swim lessons a year. The cost is $50, which includes eight lessons over two weeks.
“We do our best to keep prices as low as possible,” Parks & Recreation communications coordinator Kaley Cope said. “What’s neat about this is all these years prior, we have not been able to offer swim lessons for kids whose families can’t afford it. This will allow us to help those families get these swim lessons."
It would be the summer of 2023 before kids would benefit from the scholarship program. How many kids that will receive help will depend on how much money is raised.
The Parks & Recreation Department is doing private fundraising to bankroll the scholarship. It has three fundraisers set up, and cash donations to the scholarship fund are welcomed.
First up is the Duck Race. People can buy a duck for $15 at the pool and at the office. The ducks will be sent down the slide on the annual Aquatic Blast Day, with the first duck hitting the water earning its owner a free pool pass for 2023.
On July 29, there will be a Round Up Day, where admission and concession purchases can be rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the extra money going to the scholarship fund.
The last event is the Fish Pond Olympics on July 30. Swimmers ages 3-12 will be able to show off their skills in a variety of events. The cost is $10 per swimmer.
“It’s an easy way to contribute,” Mary Wells said. “I would love for everyone to contribute. It’s a life skill that can be provided for people who can’t afford it. I think every kid should learn to swim, but not every kid has the opportunity. I want this to be long-standing, not just a couple of years.”
