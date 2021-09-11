Pendleton wide receiver Gabe Browning (3) sprints to break free of a pack of Wilsonville defenders Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, during the Buckaroos 19-35 loss to the WIlsonville Wildcats at Pendleton High School.
PENDLETON — Payton Lambert scored three touchdowns, but his efforts weren’t quite enough as Pendleton dropped a 35-19 nonleague game to Wilsonville on Friday, Sept. 10, at Pendleton High School.
“It was a good high school football game,” Bucks coach Erik Davis said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times. We didn’t get our offense going in the first half.”
Lambert scored one rushing touchdown, one on a pass from Collin Primus, and another off a 32-yard interception return.
“Payton had an unbelievable day,” Davis said.
On the night, Lambert had two catches for 80 yards, and ran for 117 yards on 17 carries.
Luke Bensching also had three catches for 40 yards, while Gabe Browning had two receptions for 49 yards.
“We were a couple of plays away from this being a different score,” Davis said. “We need to sustain longer drives on offense to keep the defense fresh.”
Defensively, Kyle Liscom had 12 tackles, including three for loss.
Davis was impressed by the play of Wildcats quarterback Chase Hix, whose team led 21-12 at the half.
“Their quarterback is the real deal,” Davis said. “He threw the ball very effectively. They didn’t run the ball much against us. Our defense was good. I think if we clean up a few things we can play with them.”
The Bucks (1-1) will open Special District 1 play Thursday, Sept. 16, hosting Putnam.
