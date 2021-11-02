PENDLETON — For the first time in school history, the Pendleton girls soccer team won a state playoff game.
The Bucks defeated Thurston 2-1 on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
“Big win in the first round today,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “It was a huge game for our defensive line of Alison Spratling, Hailey Schmidt, Madeline Schumacher and Bri Youncs. It was a whole team effort and they showed their heart for 80 minutes.”
The Bucks (11-3-1) will play La Salle Prep on the road Saturday, Nov. 6, in the quarterfinals.
Kelsey Lovercheck and Ashtyn Larsen each scored first-half goals, with Larsen also assisting on Lovercheck’s goal.
The Colts scored the first goal, and Lovercheck’s goal tied the score.
“That was definitely a turning point,” Lovercheck said. “We got our confidence back.”
Larsen scored to make it 2-1 late in the first half. The score held at halftime, and for the final score.
“What’s special about this team is that they are able to bounce back,” Rickman said. “They should be proud of themselves and how they stayed composed. We will build on that for Saturday’s game.”
The last time the Bucks made it to the state playoffs, they lost to Crescent Valley 5-0 in 2013.
RIVERSIDE 2, YAMHILL-CARLTON 0 — Jasmin Lopez scored two goals and the Pirates beat the visiting Tigers in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs.
“I’m very proud of them,” Riverside coach Yvonne Torres said. “They have executed everything I have taught them from controlling the ball to passing. They also communicated very well and kept their mentality on point. It was a very physical game.”
Riverside will play at Oregon Episcopal on Saturday in the quarterfinals. The Anteaters beat Echo-Stanfield 7-0 in the first round.
Layla Castillo assisted on both of Lopez’s goals — which were off corner kicks.
Pirates goalkeeper Areli Cambero finished with seven saves for the shutout.
“She had some amazing saves,” Torres said. “Two or three really good ones for us that changed the game.”
Prep volleyball
ST. PAUL 3, ECHO 0 — The Cougars met their match against the host Buckaroos, who posted a convincing 25-11, 25-16, 25-21 victory in the quarterfinals of the 1A state tournament.
“It was a good run,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t play to our potential tonight. The girls made good adjustments in the third set, but they had a hard time stringing plays together in the first two.”
Faith McCarty had seven kills, six assists and 14 digs for the Cougars, while Nevaeh Thew had two kills, two aces and five assists. Charlei Harwood added three kills, while Morgan Hendrix and Lily Wallis each had eight digs.
The Cougars, who had their 10-match win streak snapped, finished the season 22-5.
“I am so proud of these girls and everything they accomplished this season,” Thew said. “We will be back next year.”
St. Paul moves on to the Final Four on Saturday at Ridgeview High School in Redmond, where it will play Damascus Christian. Crane and North Douglas are in the other semifinal match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.