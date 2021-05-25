PENDLETON — When Kevin Porter looks at his roster, he likes what he sees.
The Pendleton girls basketball coach returns six key players from last season, and will add three talented players from the junior varsity team to add depth and size.
“The bulk of our scoring came from the sophomore class last year, and we return all of those kids,” Porter said. “Natalie (Neveau) and Sami (Spriet) will be missed. Sami was a great leader for us, and Natalie was a three-year starter.”
Spriet graduated last year, while Neveau decided not to play this season.
Pendleton opens Intermountain Conference play on Tuesday, May 25, at Crook County. The Bucks will host defending IMC champion Ridgeview on May 27.
Returning players for the Bucks, who finished 8-2 in IMC play and 16-7 overall last year, include senior Josie Wilson and juniors Jaden Samp, Brie Youncs, Chloe Taber, Daisy Jenness and Muriel Hoisington.
“Muriel is an outstanding player, and Chloe was our sixth person last year.” Porter said. “She was a second-team all-conference player coming off the bench. Daisy will be our premier post player, but she is a hybrid player we can move out to the wing. These three juniors have played three years of varsity ball. They understand the pace of the game and what you need to do at this level.”
Coming up from the JV team, and expected to have an immediate impact, are juniors Olivia Corbett and Lindsey Pasena Little Sky, and senior Jordyn Murphy.
“Olivia will be a two guard,” Porter said. “She sees the floor well and has a high basketball IQ. Lindsey is an outstanding soccer goalie and she is kind of a hybrid post. She is a bigger bodied player, which I like down low. She doesn’t mind the contact. It’s her time to show she belongs.”
With softball and track ending last weekend, Porter has not had the luxury of having his entire team together at one time for a structured practice. He had practice times scheduled for May 23 and May 24.
“Four of our players just ended their softball season (May 22),” Porter said. “To say I haven’t seen my entire varsity roster together yet is not an understatement.”
The Bucks’ season also will extend past graduation and the end of the school year. Their final game is June 18.
“There are going to be big life moments for kids like scholarship night and baccalaureate,” Porter said. “How do you as a coach say you can’t do those things? Some have a senior trip planned that was paid for months ago. We will play most of our season after school is out. We will make the most of what we have.”
Pendleton boys face a rebuilding year
The Bucks had an outstanding season last year, finishing 8-2 in the IMC and 19-6 overall.
Graduation gutted the roster, and when assistant coach Ryan Sams took the head coaching job at Nixyaawii Community School, his two sons, Dakota and Greyson, went with him.
“Graduating nine seniors and losing the Sams boys leaves us pretty depleted,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We are trying to find guys to fill roles. We have athletes, it’s a matter of getting them in the right places. We are in a rebuilding mode.”
Dong was left with two returning players — senior guards Tucker Zander and Nic Sheley — but when it rains, it pours.
Zander, who has signed to play baseball at Eastern Oregon University, opted not to play basketball so he could focus on summer baseball. Sophomore Payton Lambert also took the baseball route.
“I can’t fault them for that,” Dong said.
The Bucks open their season on May 25, hosting Crook County at 6:30 p.m.
Sheley will be joined by senior Blake Swanson and junior Andy Oja from the junior varsity team.
“Andy is our best player, but he clipped a hurdle in track and fell and broke his arm,” Dong said. “We don’t have him right now, but hopefully by the last week or two of the season.”
The Bucks will turn to 6-foot-4 sophomore Easton Corey to bang inside, and talented freshman Ben Jennings to add depth, along with senior Ethan Carey, juniors Jacob Devereaux and Jayden Minthorn, sophomore point guard Gauge Rueber, and Lyle Soaring Eagle, a transfer from Nixyaawii.
“We are going to be young, for sure,” Dong said. “We are actually going to go for an hour (May 23), then (May 24), then throw a product out on the floor. We will see what happens.”
