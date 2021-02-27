CALDWELL, Idaho — Lane Maher hadn’t run a competitive race in nearly 18 months, so setting a school record in just his second college track meet came as a bit of a surprise for the College of Idaho freshman.
The 2020 Pendleton High School graduate turned in a time of 8.47 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles during the Polar Vortex Classic in Caldwell on Feb. 20-21, shattering the Yotes’ school record of 8.51 seconds set by Michael Hurd on Feb. 4, 2012.
“It wasn’t something I was expecting coming into the season because I hadn’t run for so long,” Maher said. “I was hoping to go under 9 (seconds).”
Maher tied the school record in his first indoor meet of the season — the College of Idaho Icebreaker on Feb. 5-6. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the indoor meets were run outside.
“After that first meet, our hurdle coach (Hurd) told me I tied his school record,” Maher said.
College of Idaho coach Austin Basterrechea said he knew Maher would bring something special to the program.
“We knew Lane was big time for us,” Basterrechea said. “There is a reason we recruited him. He was one of the most under-recruited kids in the state (Oregon). You could see his potential as a junior. He is a stellar athlete.”
College transition
Coming out on top is nothing new to Maher.
As a junior at Pendleton, he won the Oregon 5A state title in the 300 hurdles in a school record time of 38.75. He was second in the 110 high hurdles in a time of 14.73.
Maher had his sights set on the Bucks’ 110 record of 14.46, set by Kelly Simpson in 1999, but the COVID pandemic washed away his senior season.
The transition to the college scene came with a 3-inch bump in the height of the hurdles for the 60-meter race and the 110s. High school hurdles are 39 inches high, while they are 42 inches at the college level.
“My legs are long enough so the adjustment wasn't bad,” he said. “I do have a bruise on my right hamstring from hitting the hurdles.”
Practice for the outdoor season has begun, and Maher is looking forward to the 110s, but the jury still is out on the 400-meter race. While the hurdles remain at 36 inches like high school competitions, it’s the extra distance that has Maher gasping for air.
“I’ve run the 400 a couple of times,” he said. “It’s absolutely miserable.”
The Yotes’ 110 hurdle record is 14.87 set by Brooks Ney in 2016, while Hurd owns the 400 record at 52.89 (2012).
Basterrechea has no doubt that Maher will make an easy transition in both events.
“It’s a no-brainer,” said Basterrechea, who owns the C of I records in the high jump (6-9) and long jump (20-6¾). “We know what he can do in the 110s. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do in the 400. He should get ample opportunities to get out there and set some blazing speeds.”
For Maher, he’s just happy to get a chance to compete.
“I’m just grateful to have a season,” he said. “I’m super eager to get on the track.”
The Yotes’ outdoor schedule has not been finalized, but Basterrechea said they hope to get underway the third weekend of March.
