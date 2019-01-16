Four local gymnasts competed in the Oregon Gymnastics Academy's World Cup Meet in Beaverton on Saturday.
All four hail from Pendleton's Eastern Oregon Gymnastics Academy.
At Level 6, Grace Shay, 15, scored 8.25 for the vault, 6.8 at the bars, 7.725 on the beam, and had an all-around score of 31.025.
Shaelynn Silva, 15, had a vault score of 7.725, 8.625 at the bars, 7.4 on the beam, 8.15 on the floor, and an all-around of 31.90.
At Level 4, first-time competitor Ella Pozar, 8, scored 7.85 on the vault, 7.25 on the bars, and 8.20 on the beam.
Hazel Budrus, 12, another first-timer, scored 6.90 on the bars, and 5.90 on the beam.
"Everyone exceeded their personal best and had a great time," said coach and EOGA owner Gary Stanner.
The team will travel to St. Helens for their next competition on Jan. 26.
