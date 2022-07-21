PENDLETON — The Pendleton High School volleyball team hosts a youth volleyball camp Aug. 2-4 at the high school.

Players in grades one through four attend 9-11 a.m., while players in grades five through eight go 1-5 p.m. each day.

The cost is $40 for players in grades one through four and $60 for those in grades five through eight. The cost also includes a T-shirt.

To register, contact coach Chelsie Speer at cspeer@pendletonsd.org.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.