Aspiring Buckaroos will have a chance to hone their skills on Warberg Court this summer.
The Pendleton High School basketball team and staff will host the Buckaroo Basketball Camp from Monday, June 17 through Wednesday, June 19.
Campers will receive instruction on their footwork, shot preparation, ball handling, passing, and more.
Players in first through second grade pay a registration fee of $40 to enroll in the Lil’ Buck Camp, and will meet from 9-11 a.m. at Warberg Court. Students in third through eighth grade have a registration fee of $50, and meet from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Daily competitions include 3-point shootouts, free throw contests, hot shots, 1-on-1, and 3-on-3 games.
Prizes and camp T-shirts will also be available to participants.
For more information on registration, contact Pendleton basketball head coach Zach Dong at 208-948-0390, or via email at zachary.dong@pendleton.k12.or.us.
