Members of the Gold Diggers, a junior team, pull against the Frat Boys, a sophomore team, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, during a Pendleton High School Mud Wars tug-of-war at the Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton.
The Construction Workers, a senior team, celebrate their championship victory against the Wonka, a sophomore team, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, during the Pendleton High School Mud Wars tug-of-war at the Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton.
Members of the Prisoners, a senior team, pull during a Pendleton High School Mud Wars tug-of-war against the Lumberjacks, a freshman team, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton.
The Wonka, a sophomore team, contend against the Construction Workers, a senior team, in the finals Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, during the Pendleton High School Mud Wars at the Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton.
Members of the Heavy Metal, a senior team, pull against the Minions, a freshman team, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, during a Pendleton High School Mud Wars tug-of-war at the Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton.
Members of the 80s Work Out, a junior team, fight against the Breast Cancer Awareness team Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, during a Pendleton High School Mud Wars tug-of-war at the Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton.
PENDLETON — Pendleton High School's Mud Wars was back for round two, this time in its usual season after taking place March 30 following cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHS Principal Patrick Dutcher joined students and faculty Wednesday night, Oct. 19, in the Happy Canyon arena, participating in the event by judging and cheering teams on throughout the night.
"What an opportunity for the community to come together and do something," he said. "Something very specific to Pendleton and what a venue. It's been around since my wife was a senior here and they used to do it at the rodeo grounds. What I love is its something that highlights the girls of Pendleton High School and gives them an opportunity to be in the light. The energy is awesome, the themes are awesome, the energy all day, they wear their costumes to school."
Two weeks ago teams were assembled, chose a theme and began working on their costumes in preparation for the unique Pendleton event.
"It's fun, all the school spirit gets all the girls united and working together, and it's a lot of girls," said Nichole Stewart, freshman success teacher at Pendleton High School. "Everybody participates and people love this event and getting it back last Spring was the most amazing feeling, it felt like we got back to normal."
"It's 16 girls per team, and four teams per grade," Stewart continued. "It's all kinds of girls from all walks of life working together in one event."
Each of the 16 teams displayed grit and spirit in the muck as coaches and the crowd cheered them on throughout the night. Early favorites, the Minions, a freshman team, displayed a new strategy to the warfare, winning their first round match-up against the senior team the Hippies after getting up to exit the pit thinking they won, realized they hadn't, came back into the pit and won anyways. Their hopes would be dashed two rounds later by the freshman team the Lumberjacks.
Throughout the night, the sophomore Wonka team, dressed as Oompa Loompas of Willy Wonka fame, put on strong performance after strong performance, making their way to the finals to face off against the senior Construction Workers.
The finals brought with them one of the more heated battles of the night, as the Wonka team gave their best, but soon found themselves slipping in the mud and losing ground. Counting "1, 2, 3, pull!" as they pulled, the Construction Workers displayed coordination other teams had failed to muster, gaining ground with a patient and measured approach until they pulled the rope all the way to victory.
The Construction Workers celebrated, raising their hands in the air and hugging their teammates before a roaring crowd.
"It's something very unique to what we do here," Dutcher said. "People try to replicate it, but you can't. It's pretty incredible."
