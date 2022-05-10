PENDLETON — Pendleton High School didn’t have to look any further than its own gym to find its new girls basketball coach.
The Pendleton School District on Friday, May 6, hired Tim Foster to take over for Kevin Porter, who stepped down at the end of last year after six seasons.
“Tim has been on the basketball staff for the past two years and does a great job coaching his athletes,” Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis said. “Tim is a guy who is universally respected by our kids and teachers. Being on our teaching staff has allowed him to connect with our student-athletes and develop great relationships with the kids as he begins his tenure as our head girls basketball coach.”
Foster said he was surprised when Porter stepped down.
“It was something that was unexpected,” Foster said of Porter’s resignation. “When he said he was going to resign, I considered it immediately. These jobs don’t come along very often. It was a no brainer, whether I got it or not. Kevin is really good with Xs and Os, especially with his set plays and out-of-bounds plays. We saw eye to eye with team stuff.”
Somnis said Foster’s years of coaching before he came to Pendleton played in his favor.
“He has almost a decade of varsity coaching experience in Oregon and has some great ideas for enriching and growing basketball in Pendleton from the youth levels up through our high school teams,” Somnis said.
After graduating from Pacific University, Foster spent three years at Mitchell High School as a teacher, athletic director, girls basketball coach, football coach and track coach.
“It was in the middle of the recession when things weren’t going well in the Portland area,” Foster said of moving to a small town in Central Oregon. “I got lucky, my wife (Lynn) was game for it. It all started there.”
He then moved on to Nestucca High School, where he spent seven years as a teacher, girls basketball coach, football coach and middle school track coach.
“Both situations were similar,” Foster said of his previous jobs. “I came into Mitchell and they had won two games the year before. You deal with four or five kids who would be there all four years. We won a High Desert League playoff game for the first time in 15 years in 2013.”
At both schools, starting with the fundamentals was first and foremost.
“The first year at Nestucca, we won one game,” Foster said. “The last couple of years we had nine teams in our league and we finished third twice. We taught kids how to play and we were competitive every night.”
Foster believes his past experience will help him with his new responsibilities.
“I’ve been in the gym a little bit,” Foster said. “Leading a program is not new to me, but this one is a bigger program with more teams to oversee. You always have to be learning and picking up new tricks. I hope to continue to grow as a coach and get better.”
Foster grew up in Hillsboro, where he played football, basketball and track. He also wrestled for one year. He went to Pacific University, where he participated in track for two years and received his teaching degree.
Foster, his wife and sons Joe (seventh grade) and Ty (fourth grade), moved to Pendleton in the summer of 2020.
He is teaching English this year, but come fall he will be the director at Hawthorne Alternative High School.
He also has been a volunteer coach with the high school junior varsity football team.
