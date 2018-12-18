Coming off of Friday’s home loss to Putnam, the Pendleton boys found redemption on the road when they defeated Milwaukie 56-30 on Tuesday.
“It was a stronger game all around,” said coach Zach Dong. “They tried throwing some funky defenses at us, but we did a good job adjusting and running our offense.”
Pendleton jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter before Milwaukie got on the board. The Bucks maintained the lead through the first half and went to intermission with a 27-16 advantage.
The Bucks enjoyed an even stronger third quarter, outscoring their opponents 17-4. Pendleton outscored Milwaukie 12-9 in the final quarter.
Dakota Sams led with 18 points for the night. Kason Broncheau followed with 12, and Tyler Newsom had 10.
“Dakota had a great game. He’s a good all-around player,” Dong said. “This was a much stronger performance than Friday. I’m much happier.”
Pendleton (6-2) returns to the court on Thursday, Dec. 27, when they’ll travel to Summit to compete in their holiday tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.