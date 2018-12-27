Bend handed the Buckaroo boys their season's third loss on Thursday, turning them away 70-61 on day one of the Summit Holiday Tournament.
The Lava Bears shot ahead early after Pendleton suffered some defensive lapses.
"It happened to us at the end of the first quarter and in the middle of the fourth," said coach Zach Dong on his team's defensive mistakes. "That hurt us, but other than that, we played a really good game."
Bend led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Bucks would go on to outscore them 14-12 and 17-14 in the second and third.
Tyler Newsom posted a team-high 34 points to lead Pendleton.
"Tyler played lights-out for us tonight," Dong said.
Pendleton came within one point of claiming the lead in the fourth quarter, but Bend hit two back-to-back 3's to stay ahead down the stretch.
Pendleton (6-3) takes on South Eugene on Friday for round two of the tournament.
Girls
The Pendleton girls dropped round one of Bend's Oregon Holiday Hoopfest to La Salle 63-28, but Kevin Porter went home a "proud coach."
"La Salle is one of the best teams in Oregon," Porter said. "But I was really happy with the way we played. We ran our defense really well, and our offense got a few things going against them in the second half."
La Salle led by only 15 points at halftime, but tore away in the second half, outscoring Pendleton 16-11 in the third quarter and 16-2 in the fourth.
"They made a lot of big shots, but we also didn't give them any easy ones," Porter said.
Natalie Neveau led the Bucks with nine points and seven rebounds — five of which were offensive.
"She (Neveau) played a pretty darn good game," Porter said. "She's an undersized player in the post (5-foot-6), and she went up against a much taller team. She held her own."
Pendleton fell to 3-6 after the Thursday night loss. They'll resume the Hoopfest on Friday in a game against Summit. Stats against La Salle were not available at press time.
