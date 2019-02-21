If you ask the Bucks, they weren’t exactly on their A game on Thursday night. Luckily, neither were their opponents.
Round one of the Intermountain Conference’s district tournament saw Pendleton take down the bottom-ranked Hood River Valley Eagles 39-18, but the Bucks could only manage two quarters in double digits along the way.
“This was a game we knew we would probably win,” said coach Kevin Porter. “Those are the games that are the hardest to prepare yourself for.”
Senior Sarah Scott opened the game with a bucket to put Pendleton out front, and 5 1/2 scoreless minutes ensued before Eagles senior Haylee Baker grabbed a turnover to even things out. A basket with 0:05 left from freshman Muriel Hoisington kept the Bucks ahead 5-2.
“I wouldn’t just call it a slow quarter — I’d call it a slow game,” Porter said. “I’m not sure if we were still recovering from the hangover after Tuesday’s double overtime (against Ridgeview), but we were tired tonight.”
Hoisington and sophomores Josie Wilson and Natalie Neveau strung together six- and eight-point runs to give the Bucks a 21-7 lead at the half. The Eagles scrounged up just five points, including a trey from Baker.
“I feel good for our defense, but bad for (Hood River),” Porter said of his team’s advantage. “They don’t have very many shooters. It would have been easier for us to get some rebounds if they did.”
Both teams endured a three-minute scoring drought in the third quarter before freshman Daisy Jenness got a point at the free throw line to give Pendleton a 20-point lead with 0:17 left. The Eagles’ sole point came from junior Kaitlyn McNerney’s free throw.
“We were on defense for really long stretches of time,” said senior post Katie Bradt. “(Hood River) likes to move the ball outside, and we prefer to push it up the floor. That hurt us. When you break your routine, it’ll affect you on the court.”
A 3-point play from Baker early in the fourth quarter put the Eagles in double digits, but Bradt responded with four straight points for a 22-point Bucks advantage. Baker ended Hood River’s game with back-to-back treys, and Scott drained another bucket with 0:21 seconds left.
“Hood River is a pretty scrappy team,” Bradt said. “We didn’t show up with our best game tonight. We knew we stood a good chance against them, and with that in the back of our minds, it was hard to bring yourself into the gym ready for a dog fight, if there was going to be one. They drove a lot, but their shots weren’t falling — that helped us when our defense was scrambling a little bit.”
The Bucks (9-12, 4-2 IMC) got 10 points from Hoisington, and six each from Bradt, Neveau, Scott, and Wilson. Baker posted a game-high 14 points or the Eagles.
With the win, Pendleton now moves forward in the winner’s bracket and travels to Ridgeview on Saturday — a team they fell to in double overtime earlier this week.
“It’s going to be anyone’s game,” Bradt said of Saturday’s matchup. “(Ridgeview was) on fire on Tuesday. They were hitting 3s left and right. I want to see the same energy that we brought on Tuesday. If we play like that, I think we have a shot.”
