The Pendleton boys basketball team dropped their second Summit Holiday Tournament game on Friday, losing to South Eugene 79-76 in overtime.
The Bucks were up 18-7 at the end of the first quarter before things took a turn for the worse. Starters Tyler Newsom and Kason Broncheau got into foul trouble in the second quarter, as South Eugene edged past Pendleton for a 29-28 lead at the half.
"That hurt us," coach Zach Dong said of his players' foul trouble. "But the bench did a good job filling in, and Dakota Sams had an awesome game — he really stepped up for Tyler and Kason."
Sams led the Bucks with 26 points, and Newsom, who returned to the court for the second half, had 21.
The two teams were neck-and-neck for the final two quarters until the score ended up tied 69-69 at the end of regulation. South Eugene scored 10 points over Pendleton's seven in overtime, taking the lead with free throws down the stretch.
"We had some chances to take it, but didn't follow through," Dong said. "And we had some turnovers towards the end when it got tight. It's a growing and learning experience for us as a team."
Pendleton (6-4) plays Ridgeview to finish the Summit tournament on Saturday.
Girls
The Buckaroo girls had a rough night at the Summit Holiday Tournament, falling to host Summit Storm 56-34.
"It was just one of those days," said coach Kevin Porter. "We just got off a road trip, we're staying at a different house, and the girls had no classes — it wasn't a routine day."
Summit jumped out early with a 21-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter, and took a 30-14 lead into the locker room at the half. Pendleton came close to matching their scoring 14-10 in the final quarter, but couldn't keep pace.
Natalie Neveau had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Katie Bradt posted eight points and five rebounds to lead the Bucks.
"I know one thing: my girls gave it their best on this day," Porter said. "It just wasn't good enough for Summit. They came ready to play. I don't doubt the abilities of my team — it just wasn't our day."
Pendleton (3-7) will close the Summit tournament against Hockinson, Wash., on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.