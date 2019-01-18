They took a quarter to come to life, but the Bucks soon proved too much for the Cowboys to wrangle, turning Crook County away 58-43 on Friday night.
The victory marks the first ever for the Pendleton boys in the Intermountain Conference.
While the Cowboys held an early 5-4 lead in the game's opening minutes, Pendleton hit big buckets in the second and third quarters to assert dominance.
"We didn't warm up as hard as we usually do," said sophomore Dakota Sams. "That's something we have to get better at. If we don't, it'll show in those first few minutes."
After senior guard Tyler Newsom scored 10 of his team's 14 points in the first quarter to initiate their lead, Sams stole the ball to put the Bucks ahead 16-10 to start the second quarter. Pendleton poured in 10 more straight points for a 35-19 halftime advantage.
"Our defense picked up, and Crook County turned the ball over to lead to some easy points for us," said Bucks coach Zach Dong. "Good defense leads to good offense."
Sams, a 6-foot guard, returned to knock down two 3-pointers in the third to give Pendleton a 23-point lead with 5:00 left to go. He finished the game with 12 points and four rebounds.
"Dakota's our spark," said Dong. "He played very unselfish basketball. He scores, but he gets everyone else involved, too. That goes a long way for our team."
Despite a 31-point lead going into the fourth, Crook County fought back. Cowboy senior guard Shane Kessi hit four straight points to start the quarter, and led his team with 14 total points.
After Sams, Newsom, and junior guard Bryson Murray put up a six-point run for the Bucks, the Cowboys forced them into a three-minute scoring drought.
"They (Crook County) have good players, they just weren't hitting baskets in the beginning," Sams said. "But in the fourth quarter, they started knocking down shots."
The Cowboys scored seven unanswered points to close the gap to 56-40, and junior guard Jrei Ramirez and senior post Miles Chaney combined for three at the line to close it to just 15 before the buzzer.
"We had a good team effort tonight," Dong said. "We had a lot of energy from the bench, too. It's a good feeling when you can get guys in and give them an opportunity to be successful."
Eight of Pendleton's nine players put points on the scoreboard. Newsom led with 19.
The Bucks improved to 1-1 in the IMC and 10-5 overall, moving up to the league's No. 3 seat. They'll hit the road to The Dalles on Friday.
Girls
The Pendleton girls hit Crook County's court hot and never looked back en route to a 76-30 victory on Friday.
The win improved the Buckaroos to 2-0 in the IMC.
Pendleton held the Cowboys to just eight points in the first quarter, and posted 18 of their own. They took a 38-15 lead into the locker room.
"We shot the ball extremely well tonight. It's been a long time coming," said coach Kevin Porter. "We didn't let Crook County dictate our shots."
It was Pendleton's game all the way through. While Crook County had their best run in the third quarter with 11 points, the Bucks outdid them with 17. They put the game away with a 21-4 run over the Cowboys.
"Our defense was really good tonight," Porter said. "We made some adjustments at halftime that pushed us forward. The girls were all over the floor and played defense as hard as ever. We ran out and handled the business we needed to handle."
Freshman Muriel Hoisington drove the victory with 16 points. Seniors Elli Nirschl, Hunter Blake, and Sarah Scott, and junior Nicole Lee each added eight. Blake also shot 4 of 4 from the field.
The Bucks (5-10, 2-0 IMC) return home to play The Dalles on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.