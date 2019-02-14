If the snow holds off, the third time will be the charm.
Pendleton’s basketball teams were originally scheduled for rematches with Hood River Valley on Tuesday, but the wintry weather had different plans.
Both the boys and girls games were pushed to Wednesday, and then Thursday. But when the snow refused to let up, the Bucks had to reschedule again and are now set to host the Eagles on Monday.
And even then, things seem uncertain.
“It’s completely up in the air right now,” said Pendleton girls head coach Kevin Porter. “There are a whole lot of scenarios going around right now to salvage the rest of this league season.”
Right now, the Intermountain Conference’s athletic directors are deciding between two options: play the season out (if the roads are drivable), or end the regular season with a district tournament. A decision will be reached today.
Porter said his team has practiced just three times since the first snow fell, and were forced to cancel plenty more. It’s been eight days since either Pendleton varsity team has last played a game.
And that doesn’t bode well for their Friday night Intermountain Conference matchups against Redmond, which, as of Thursday evening, has yet to be postponed, unlike their Hood River Valley games.
“Still, I think there’s a high likelihood that (Friday’s) game could be canceled,” Porter said. “And if we get to Monday, we’ll have five games to get in by the end of the week, somehow.”
The boys have missed out on just one practice over the past week, but are ready to hit the court again.
“When you go six or seven practices without a game, it grinds on them,” coach Zach Dong said of his team. “They’re ready to get out there and compete.”
The Pendleton girls (8-11, 4-1 IMC) and boys (14-5, 4-1) are both still scheduled to face Redmond on Friday night. The boys will stay at home, and the girls will hit the road. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m.
