The No. 2 Bucks are now one step closer to the district championships.
In Saturday's second round matchup of the Intermountain Conference basketball tournament, the Pendleton boys posted a swift 83-48 win over The Dalles at Blue Mountain Community College to advance in the winner's bracket.
The Bucks wasted no time and held the visiting Riverhawks to just five points in the first quarter to put the game away sooner rather than later. The team had previously defeated The Dalles by 21 points earlier in the season. This time, they nearly doubled that advantage.
"This game was much better," said junior point guard Kason Broncheau. "We got a lot of wide open shots. It was really in our control."
Broncheau and senior guard Tyler Newsom commanded the court in quarter one. Broncheau got things started with a 3-pointer not 20 seconds in, and Newsom grabbed a Riverhawks ball, ran it down court, and dunked it in — his first of three dunks for the game.
"It's an in-the-moment thing," Newsom said. "Everyone was moving the ball around, and it was easy to get those open shots."
Broncheau scored two at the line and caught a rebound off Newsom's shot for a 16-3 Bucks lead. The two would combine for six more points in the final two minutes to keep Pendleton ahead 24-5.
"It was our defense," senior guard Cam Sandford said of his team's strong first quarter. "It's always nice to hold a team to five points. We decided to lock down and guard everyone. We really communicated well."
Newsom knocked down two more dunks and a six-point run in the second quarter. By the time Pendleton took to the locker room, they were up 27 points.
"Kason did a good job of stepping up and staying on guard," said coach Zach Dong. "(The Dalles) were really aggressive towards Tyler and Dakota (Sams). He helped them out and answered that call."
The Bucks took two 30-point leads in the third quarter off buckets from junior post Tanner Sweek and junior guard Chancey Sams.
"Tanner was a monster on the boards tonight," said Dong. "We doubled their team rebounds 44-22. He was a huge part of that."
The Riverhawks challenged the Bucks' scoring in the final eight minutes, posting 17 — just under Pendleton's 21. Newsom sunk a basket for a 33-point lead, and junior guard Bryson Murray found the net with just 0:03 left to push it to 35.
Newsom drained 30 points for Pendleton (16-5, 6-1 IMC), and Broncheau added 15.
"We all shot the ball really well. When we play good defense, that makes it easy," Newsom said. "Everyone was energetic. With all the fans in the crowd, that got us going."
The Bucks remain No. 2 in the league, and will challenge Hood River Valley on Tuesday for the final round before the district championships.
"Our energy today just goes to show the magnitude of this game," Dong said. "Now, we get a chance to win the league and host the playoff game. That's huge for us. We'll have that home court advantage, and we'll be seeded better in the tournament. We just gotta get one more."
Girls hoops
Last Tuesday, the Pendleton girls faced their season's greatest challenge.
The Bucks took on the Ridgeview Ravens and held them close the entire way through, but ultimately fell 63-58 in double overtime.
They weren't about to let that happen again.
On Saturday, Pendleton scored the first four points and never looked back on the way to a 49-28 victory at Ridgeview, keeping them in the running for the district title.
"This was the definition of a team win," said coach Kevin Porter. Everyone played their role exactly as they needed to in order to win a game like this. That was huge."
The Bucks claimed the first quarter 16-8 with the help of three buckets from freshman Muriel Hoisington. The Ravens only got their points off two treys from sophomore Marley Sargent and a basket from junior Alaina Clark.
"We made defensive adjustments and didn't give (Ridgeview) many opportunities to get loose on the perimeter and get those deep threes," Porter said. "That was the difference this time."
The Bucks led 25-13 at the half, and Hoisington drilled in seven more points in the final quarter. She led the team with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four steals.
"She was really unstoppable tonight," Porter said of Hoisington. "She did whatever she wanted to do. She attacked the rim and ran our offense just like a point guard should."
The No. 3 Bucks (11-12, 6-2 IMC) travel to Redmond on Tuesday for the final match before the district championships. Redmond turned them down 56-44 earlier in the season.
"We've been in some tight games since then," Porter said. "I think our composure will be stronger this time around. If we can keep that up, we'll have a shot."
