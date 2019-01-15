The Bucks knew Baker would challenge them. But they didn’t expect such a close game.
Although Pendleton trailed the visiting Baker Bulldogs by 20 points in the first half, a hot second half softened the nonleague loss to 44-37 on Tuesday night.
“We came in expecting to lose tonight,” said freshman Muriel Hoisington. “But we just kept talking to each other as a team, and we got ourselves together. We were able to really compete.”
The 5-foot-6 point guard posted 11 points and seven rebounds (five from the Bulldogs) to lead Pendleton. She hit the game’s first basket for a short-lived Bucks lead before Baker showed their stuff.
The Bulldogs went on a 17-point run and held Pendleton scoreless for nearly seven minutes before putting the first quarter away 22-4. Pendleton rallied to claim the second quarter 9-3 to spark a comeback.
“The girls were rattled early, but they bounced back,” said coach Kevin Porter. “I told them at halftime, ‘There are no 12-point baskets. We have to take it one basket at a time.’”
Hoisington and junior Carissa Cooley hit two back-to-back 3-pointers to come within just nine points of Baker with 1:32 left in the third quarter. Hoisington and senior Katie Bradt scored six straight points to cut the deficit to seven midway through the fourth quarter and force a Baker timeout.
“Baker is a legitimately great basketball team,” Porter said. “And we were able to compete with them.”
Bradt would hit two more baskets to come within five points of Baker, but fouls got the best of the Bucks — Baker scored four points at the line to put the game out of reach in the final minute.
“It was an awesome game,” said Porter. “The goal every night is to leave the gym better than when we came in. This game helps us. They pressured the holy living tar out of us. We learned from our mistakes and improved.”
Sophomore Natalie Neveau chipped in seven points for the Bucks (4-10, 1-0 IMC), and Cooley and Bradt each had six. They’ll resume league play in Crook County on Friday.
Boys
Following a league-opening loss, the Pendleton boys are back on track after downing Baker on the road, 82-48.
“This was the most complete game as a team we’ve had all year,” said coach Zach Dong. “Our defense was a lot better, and the guys had a ton of energy and intensity.”
Every Buckaroo that hit the court on Tuesday night scored. Tyler Newsom recorded a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds, and Dakota Sams had 24 points and five rebounds.
“Dakota had his best game,” Dong said. “He was really on. He scored a ton and set guys up.”
Pendleton jumped out to an early 13-2 lead, but the Bulldogs would pull within six points of taking over in the second quarter. Cam Sandford came in to score three treys to ignite a second run. The Bucks never looked back.
“Kason Broncheau pushed the floor tonight,” Dong said. “A ton of our points came from that.”
Pendleton (9-5, 0-1 IMC) hosts Crook County on Friday in Intermountain Conference play.
“This game was a huge step forward for us,” Dong said. “We just gotta keep building on it.”
