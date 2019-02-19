Little did the Bucks know that after 12 days without a game, they’d fight their season’s toughest battle.
The Pendleton girls kept things close all the way through, but ultimately fell to the visiting Ridgeview Ravens 63-58 in double overtime to drop to No. 3 in the Intermountain Conference standings.
“I’m disappointed every time we lose, but we fought through double overtime and did a good job of holding our ground,” said coach Kevin Porter. “Games like this are a coin flip — we called heads, and it came up tails.”
The Ravens jumped out to a 9-2 lead off three treys to start, but Bucks junior Sami Spriet drained a 3 of her own to keep her team in the game. Senior Uliyana Guerrero sunk both of her free throws with 0:07 left to trail 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Senior Elli Nirschl gave Pendleton the lead twice: once from in the paint and again from outside the arc. But the Ravens quickly recovered with four straight points from junior Alaina Clark and senior Carissa Love, and took a 26-23 lead at the half.
Nirschl would take things outside again in the third quarter to knot the score at 30-30.
“I’m mostly a shooter — I like to spot up whenever the ball goes inside,” Nirschl said. “Ridgeview was intense. Some days, they’re on, and others, they’re really off. We didn’t know what team we were going to get tonight. They gave us a good fight.”
Buckaroo freshman Muriel Hoisington tied things up 49-49 with two points at the line and just 0:37 to go. Clark scored a bucket to push the Ravens out front again, but senior Katie Bradt turned around and drained one of her own to send the game into overtime at 51-51.
“I just told the girls, ‘Just keep your composure,’” Porter said. “When they got up on us towards the end, we started rushing. Sometimes, you just have to settle the troops a little.”
Clark returned with four unanswered points in overtime to keep the Ravens ahead, but Bradt sunk a point at the line to push the game into double overtime.
The Ravens knocked down eight points over Pendleton’s three — another trey from Nirschl — to put the game away and replace the Bucks as the IMC’s No. 2 seed.
“I feel like both teams played their best — it was only a matter of a few shots,” Nirschl said. “I’d rather play a game like this than blow a team out by 40 points. This was exciting.”
Bradt led Pendleton (8-12, 4-2 IMC) with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Neveau added 12, and Nirschl and Hoinsington each had 11.
With the number of league games dropped due to the winter weather, the IMC has canceled the second half of the regular season. In its place, a tournament has been scheduled to close out the season, with the higher-seeded school set to host each contest.
Pendleton will host Hood River Valley on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for the tournament’s first round.
Boys hoops
It may not have been the performance they were expecting, but the Pendleton boys still managed to end the regular season with a win.
The No. 2 Bucks (15-5, 5-1 IMC) dropped the bottom-ranked Ridgeview Ravens 76-61 on Tuesday.
“It was closer than it should have been,” said coach Zach Dong. “Ridgeview is getting better — they play hard, aggressive defense and are really good about putting the pressure on you.”
The Bucks shot out to a 25-14 lead in the first quarter. But the Ravens played better in the second, were outscored by 1 point, and ended the half down 41-29.
Sophomore Dakota Sams, who led Pendleton 29 points, rang off 17 in the first quarter alone.
“This was a great game for Dakota,” Dong said. “Overcoming (Ridgeview’s) defense was our biggest challenge. Cam Sandford also did a good job coming off the bench and getting in front of them. He helped stop them from beating us off the dribble.”
The Ravens topped Pendleton 15-14 in the third quarter, but the Bucks kept things in their control in the final eight minutes, posting 21 points to seal the win.
“Defensively, we were a little rusty,” Dong said. “This was day 12 since we last played a game. We had to shake off some rust.”
The No. 2 Bucks return to the court on Saturday at Blue Mountain Community College in a league tournament matchup. Their opponent will be determined on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.