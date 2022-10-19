PENDLETON — Pendleton football coach Erik Davis was still in his office at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. With a big game approaching Friday, he needs to make sure his team is ready.
The Bucks return Oct. 21 to the Round-Up Grounds to take on La Grande in a big Greater Oregon League matchup.
“Right now, there is not a bigger one circled on the calendar,” Bucks coach Erik Davis said. “Not only in the league, but statewide. It’s a rivalry game, homecoming, senior night, and a possible league title on the line. If you are looking for a high school football game that resonates with the game, this one has it all.”
The winner has the inside track to the GOL title with one league game to go.
Pendleton plays at Baker on Oct. 28, while La Grande will play at The Dalles.
It will be the first game at the Round-Up Grounds for the Bucks, who played their first three home games at the high school.
“It’s certainly a good time to go back,” Davis said. “It has that mystique, especially with homecoming. Our kids are excited for a bit of a change. I was pleased with where it (the playing surface) is at right now.”
The Bucks (6-1 overall, 3-0 GOL) will get a challenge from the Tigers (4-2, 3-0), who have scored 228 points this season.
“They are very athletic,” Davis said. “They have a guard/defensive end, Jarett Armstrong, who is a menace. We have to take care of him. Their quarterback (Logan Williams) is good, and they have a couple of receivers (Jace Schow and Sam Tsiatsos) we have to watch out for. They are well coached, athletic and they play hard. They have the athletes to be successful. We have to have a game plan to neutralize those special talents they have.”
Davis said his team is healthy other than the normal bumps and bruises, which is key going into a game with a league title on the line.
“It’s good to be able to come out with all our weapons,” Davis said. “We are expecting a dog fight. We are two pretty talented teams at the 4A level. We are preparing like it’s playoff mentality now.”
PASCO AT HERMISTON — Hermiston has had its struggles as a young team this season, but coach David Faaeteete believes his team is moving in the right direction.
The young Bulldogs will host Pasco in a Mid-Columbia Conference game Friday.
“Pasco is going to come and give us their best game,” Faaeteete said. “Since we have been a part of it (MCC), there has not been an easy night. We have two conference games left. We just need to keep building until we get to where we want to be.”
Sophomore quarterback Isaac Corey has been putting up numbers and moving the ball down the field, but the points aren’t showing up on the scoreboard.
“I feel like our guys are right there,” Faaeteete said. “We just haven’t had any breaks. We have played good teams the past couple of weeks with Chiawana and Kamiakin. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot and give up big plays. There’s been good things, but we haven’t strung enough good things together in a game. As we get older as a team and learn how to handle adversity, we will get better.”
GRANT UNION AT HEPPNER — The Prospectors have had a Jekyll and Hyde season, putting up big points in some games, while getting shut out in others.
Friday, GU (1-3 BMC) will try its luck against Heppner in Blue Mountain Conference play, a team it hasn’t beaten since 2017.
The Mustangs are 4-0 in the BMC, and no team has scored more than 12 points against them.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.