PENDLETON — Pendleton had two volleyball players named to the Intermountain Conference second team, and another to the honorable mention team.

Senior Sauren Garton was named to the second team as a hitter. On the season, she had 63 kills, 17 blocks, 132 digs and five service aces.

Also named to the second team was senior libero Nora Yoshioka, who finished the season with 231 digs. She also had 16 aces and missed just 18 out of 107 serves.

The honorable mention team had senior Ashtyn Brown selected as a hitter. She finished the season with 53 kills, 61 blocks, 38 digs and nine ace serves.

The Bucks finished the season with an overall record of 7-11 and 3-7 in the IMC.

Ridgeview, which won the IMC title with a 10-0 record, and finished third at the 5A state tournament, dominated the all-conference team with seven players.

McKenzie Jonas of Crook County was named Player of the Year, while Katie Karcher of Redmond was named coach of the Year.

