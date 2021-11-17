Pendleton lands 3 on IMC volleyball team Garton, Yoshioka named to second team, Brown was an HM selection By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Nov 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Yoshioka +2 Garton +2 Brown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENDLETON — Pendleton had two volleyball players named to the Intermountain Conference second team, and another to the honorable mention team.Senior Sauren Garton was named to the second team as a hitter. On the season, she had 63 kills, 17 blocks, 132 digs and five service aces.Also named to the second team was senior libero Nora Yoshioka, who finished the season with 231 digs. She also had 16 aces and missed just 18 out of 107 serves.The honorable mention team had senior Ashtyn Brown selected as a hitter. She finished the season with 53 kills, 61 blocks, 38 digs and nine ace serves.The Bucks finished the season with an overall record of 7-11 and 3-7 in the IMC.Ridgeview, which won the IMC title with a 10-0 record, and finished third at the 5A state tournament, dominated the all-conference team with seven players.McKenzie Jonas of Crook County was named Player of the Year, while Katie Karcher of Redmond was named coach of the Year. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dig Ace Sport Volleyball Kill Hitter Serve Nora Yoshioka Team Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.