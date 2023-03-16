Pendleton's Carter Cary (10) goes to the hoop against St. Helens during the Red Lion Tourney on Dec. 2, 2022, at Warberg Court. Cary was selected to the Greater Oregon League first team by the league coaches.
PENDLETON — Three of the top players in the Greater Oregon League this season were sophomores, shining a light on the strength of the conference for years to come.
Among those players is Pendleton sophomore Carter Cary, who was named to the first team, along with teammate Gauge Rueber, who is a senior. Pendleton junior Ben Jennings was named to the second team.
Pendleton finished 3-3 in GOL play and 11-14 overall, including two wins over rival La Grande. The Bucks earned a 4A state play-in game with The Dalles, losing 65-62.
“Our season was successful because of our team effort,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “I am very proud of the team, and these three young men were our leaders every night. We get to have two of them return next year to a team that should be very exciting to watch.”
Baker sophomore Isaiah Jones was named the player of the year. He led the Bulldogs (22-6) to the GOL title and the 4A Elite 8, where they finished 0-2.
Jebron Jones of Baker was named coach of the year.
Rueber, a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and two steals a game during league play.
“We put the ball in his hand every possession, and he rose to the pressure,” Murphy said.
Cary, a 6-foot guard, averaged 12.7 points and 2.5 3-pointers a game.
“Teams had to start face guarding Carter so he wouldn’t be able to get good looks,” Murphy said.
The 6-2 Jennings, who can leap out of the gym, averaged 8.5 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals a game.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.