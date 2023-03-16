Pendleton v St. Helens bbb
Buy Now

Pendleton's Carter Cary (10) goes to the hoop against St. Helens during the Red Lion Tourney on Dec. 2, 2022, at Warberg Court. Cary was selected to the Greater Oregon League first team by the league coaches.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Three of the top players in the Greater Oregon League this season were sophomores, shining a light on the strength of the conference for years to come.

Among those players is Pendleton sophomore Carter Cary, who was named to the first team, along with teammate Gauge Rueber, who is a senior. Pendleton junior Ben Jennings was named to the second team.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.