RICHLAND, Wash. — A trio of Pendleton powerlifters set nine Oregon state records on Saturday, May 8, at the USPA PAC Cartel Kilos at Power Athletics Compound.
Dan Logman, competing in the Masters 308-pound class, set an Oregon masters bench press record in the United States Powerlifting Association with a lift of 485 pounds.
“I didn’t do as well as I expected, but I still set a state record,” Logman said. “On my second attempt at 501, I came up weird on my right side. They let me fight that last inch and a half, but I couldn’t get my lockout. I almost had 501 again on my last attempt. We go out, compete and learn from it.”
Logman’s son, Christopher, a freshman at Pendleton High School, set four state records in the Teen 13-15, 275-pound class.
He benched 237 pounds, squatted 380 and deadlifted 342 on his second attempt. His combined total of 959 pounds also is a state record.
Donald “Eagle” Williams set four state records in the Masters 275-pound class.
He benched 308 pounds, just missing a PR on his next two attempts. He also squatted 446 and deadlifted 479.5 — 5 pounds more than the previous record. His total of 1,233.5 also is a state record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.