PENDLETON — Since 1983, the Pendleton Linebackers Club has awarded scholarships to Pendleton football players in honor of former Pendleton High School coach Don Requa.
This year, Tyasin Burns was awarded the Don Requa scholarship of $10,000, while Sam Coleman was given the $4,000 Alex Stuvland Scholarship and Blake Swanson will receive the Schindler-Bunch Scholarship worth $15,000.
Pendleton Linebackers Club historian Tom Melton said recipients are chosen by a committee that includes Linebackers President Dennis Hunt and others.
“We get input from coaches, as well as a group of us who watch the games,” Melton said. “We check with folks who are involved with the coaches and people at the high school.”
While the three scholarships are for football players only, Melton said the organization is trying to build its coffers to offer a scholarship for female athletes.
“We all have daughters or granddaughters,” Melton said. “We know there are some very good female athletes out there.”
Swanson’s scholarship is the only one of the three that is a one-time payment of the full amount.
Burns will receive $2,500 each year for four years, while Coleman will get $1,000 a year for four years.
Tyasin Burns
A shifty running back who came to Pendleton after Nixyaawii’s co-op with Pilot Rock ended last year, Burns made the leap from 1A 8-man football to the 5A level look easy.
Burns helped the Bucks average 24.6 points a game and also starred on defense.
He was a first-team Intermountain Conference selection at safety and was a second-team running back.
During his junior year at Pilot Rock, Burns ran for 2,382 yards and 17 touchdowns and was named the Special District 3 West Player of the Year.
He was a first-team running back and linebacker, a second-team punter and honorable mention kicker.
In addition to his rushing yards, he had 821 receiving yards with six touchdowns, threw for four touchdowns and had two more on returns. Defensively, he had 59 solo tackles, 37 assists, three interceptions and four quarterback sacks.
Burns also is a standout basketball player, helping the Golden Eagles to a state title in 2019, and a third-place finish in 2020.
In the classroom, Burns has carried a 4.0 GPA his junior and senior years.
He received an academic scholarship to Eastern Washington University, where he plans to attend in the fall.
Blake Swanson
A third-generation Buckaroo, Swanson excelled in football, basketball and baseball.
He started playing football in the third grade through the Pendleton Youth Football program, and his “Black” team won the Requa Bowl.
His first experience with the Pendleton High team came as a ball boy — a job he did for four years.
While playing with the Bucks, Swanson lined up at receiver, tight end, fullback, defensive end and punter. His senior year, he was named to the Intermountain Conference second team as a defensive lineman.
On the baseball diamond, Swanson was named to the IMC second team as an outfielder and received the team’s Golden Glove for his position.
The Bucks are in the midst of their basketball season, where Swanson plays center and is the team’s leading rebounder.
Swanson and Nic Sheley were awarded the Damon Flagg Award, which is presented to a senior who has dedicated himself to basketball, academics and community service throughout his four high school years. Each athlete will receive a $250 scholarship.
Swanson also was one of the recipients of the Walt Johnson Award, recognizing him for being a three-sport athlete all four years of high school.
Swanson, regarded as a two-star recruit by 24/7 Sports, has signed a letter of intent to play football at Western Oregon University. He plans to major in either criminal justice or education.
Sam Coleman
A football player and honor student, Coleman leaves Pendleton with fond memories.
He was part of the state semifinal team as a sophomore and had success as a senior during a season affected by COVID-19. The Bucks finished with a 4-2 record in a shortened season that did not include state playoffs.
Coleman was an Intermountain Conference selection at linebacker his senior year.
Academically, Coleman graduated with a 3.9 GPA, and has been a member of the National Honor Society the past two years. During graduation, he was able to wear honor cords for performing more than 20 hours of community service as a member of the NHS.
“I am extremely grateful for the Linebackers Club and all they do for the Pendleton football program,” Coleman wrote in his biography for the Linebackers’ award ceremony. “I’m grateful for their willingness to help me further my education with this scholarship and help me accomplish my future aspirations.”
Coleman, who also participated in track and field, plans to attend Brigham Young University to study business management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.