PENDLETON — Play ball!
That’s the memo from Pendleton Little League, which opened registration for baseball and softball signups earlier in February.
“COVID has changed a lot of stuff in our lives,” PLL vice president Monte Ludington said. “We have to have something for the kids. As long as we have kids register, we will have a season.”
The 2020 Little League season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little League is open to players ages 7-12, but the Pendleton Little League organization will have just three levels this season — Majors, AAA and AA. T-ball and single-A ball will not be offered.
For those who do not qualify for AA, AAA or Majors but want to play, the Pendleton’s Parks and Recreation Department will be offering T-ball.
PLL said it chose to work with the older players, which will help in ensuring compliance with COVID-19 regulations. The program has been monitoring health guidelines and legal requirements to be able to offer a season this spring.
Players will have to wear a mask at all times, and teams will practice social distancing in the dugout and on the field. There also will be restrictions as to how many people may enter the Pendleton Little League Park to attend practices or games.
PLL also is looking for donations to help with sanitizing wipes, disposable face masks and thermometers.
Registration and payments of $65 per player can be made online at www.pendletonlittleleague.com. Registration runs through Wednesday, March 3.
For families needing assistance with registration fees, T-Mobile has grants available at www.littleleague.org/call-up-grant-program.
PLL has plans to start practices March 15, with the season opener April 6.
There will be a field cleanup and in-person registration (credit or debit card only) event from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Pendleton Little League Park.
