PENDLETON — Payton Lambert scored three touchdowns, and Kyle Liscom had two touchdowns and 11 tackles, as Pendleton opened 5A Special District 1 play Thursday, Sept. 16, with a 47-6 victory over Putnam at Pendleton High School.
“We took care of business today,” Bucks coach Erik Davis said. “We usually don’t play on Thursday or at 5 p.m.. It was like a college game.”
The Bucks (2-1 overall, 1-0 SD1) had a 33-0 lead over the Kingsmen at the half. They scored again early in the third quarter for a 40-0 lead, and the running clock began.
Lambert ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Liscom had 35 yards rushing on five carries and one touchdown, and caught a 13-yard pass for a touchdown. Brock Mackey had 30 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Gabe Browning caught a 9-yard pass for a touchdown.
Quarterback Jack Lieuallen completed 8 of 9 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, while Collin Primus was 3-for-4 for 26 yards and one score.
Defensively, the Bucks gave up one touchdown, but Browning had three pass breakups and a fumble recovery, Aiden Gunter had three tackles for loss, and Tre Williams had three quarterback sacks.
“Honestly, when you come off a loss at home to Wilsonville, you learn a lot from that loss,” Davis said. “You have a week where Pendleton (the town) has to deal with a different week. They practiced well all week, to come out and the first game of league is a good one. This is a positive going into Hood River. Our goal is to go undefeated in league and our goal is intact.”
Pendleton will play at Hood River on Sept. 24.
WESTON-MCEWEN 36, UMATILLA 0 — Blane Peal threw three touchdowns, and Chase Fehrenbacker and Levie Phillips each ran for one as the host TigerScots shut out the Vikings in a Blue Mountain Conference game.
“The entire team played great,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “I’m excited for the program. We are 1-0 in league and 2-0 on the season. The kids worked hard, and credit to the coaching staff, we were prepared. Kids in Athena love to play football.”
Peal threw scoring passes of 70 and 28 yards to Cameron Reich, and 10 yards to Theo White.
Phillips ran for 78 yards on nine carries, while Fehrenbacker ran for 22 yards and caught one pass for 60 yards, and Peyton Sincleir ran for 36 yards on eight carries.
Peal completed 7 of 15 passes for 218 yards, with Reich on the receiving end of the three passes for 140 yards.
“Our defense flew around and made plays all night, which gave us good field position,” Hansell said. “The defense played absolutely outstanding.”
The TigerScots will play at Stanfield on Sept. 24, while the Vikings will be at Riverside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.