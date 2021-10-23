Pendleton manhandles Ridgeview, picks up SD1 title By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Oct 23, 2021 Oct 23, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND — Payton Lambert ran for three touchdowns as Pendleton picked up the Special District 1 title on Friday, Oct. 22, with a 36-6 road win over Ridgeview.“I’m really happy with the way we battled,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “The kids had a goal of being undefeated in league and winning the title.”The Bucks last title league came in 2018. They made it to the state semifinals that year before losing to Thurston 51-30.Friday, Pendleton led 28-0 before the Ravens got on the board late in the game.“The kids played their hearts out tonight,” Davis said. “They controlled the tempo and played good defense.”Collin Primus connected with Ben Jennings and Luke Bensching for touchdowns, but it was Lambert who took advantage of good line play to find the end zone.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter“You don’t run as effectively as we do without them doing their job,” Davis said of the offensive line. “They stay in your face. We were able to run the ball at will between the tackles.”Defensively, Lambert caused two fumbles, and Kyle Liscom played with a sciatic issue but never missed a beat.“Kyle had one of the gutsiest defensive performances I have seen,” Davis said. “It was a Herculean effort for him to play. It showed how much it mattered to him.”The Bucks (9-1 overall, 7-0 SD1) will have next week off after Parkrose already has forfeited the game. Pendleton will not look for an opponent.“We are going to take this as a chance to get healthy again for the playoff run,” Davis said. “It’s a much-needed bye week. A week to recover will help.” Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pendleton Erik Davis Payton Lambert Sport American Football Kyle Liscom Touchdown Title Buck Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
