PRINEVILLE — Jack Davis threw for two touchdowns, and Pendleton moved to the top of the Greater Oregon League standings on Friday, Oct. 7, with a 39-0 win over Crook County.

“We played extremely well defensively,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “Fred Phillips, our defensive coordinator, had a great game plan going in. They had a really talented receiver and we did a good job containing him.”

