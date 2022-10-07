PRINEVILLE — Jack Davis threw for two touchdowns, and Pendleton moved to the top of the Greater Oregon League standings on Friday, Oct. 7, with a 39-0 win over Crook County.
“We played extremely well defensively,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “Fred Phillips, our defensive coordinator, had a great game plan going in. They had a really talented receiver and we did a good job containing him.”
The Bucks rolled up 465 yards of offense, with 339 coming on the ground.
“Offensively, we were able to run the ball pretty much at will,” Davis said. “They came out in a coverage that wasn’t conducive to throwing the ball. A lot of different names got into the end zone.”
The Cowboys fumbled the ball on the opening play of the game, and Chas Corbett put the first points on the board for Pendleton (5-1 overall, 2-0 GOL) with a 1-yard run in the first quarter.
Jack Davis followed with a 13-yard run for a 14-0 lead at the end of the quarter.
“Jack did a good job managing the football game,” coach Davis said. “We didn’t have any turnovers and we limited our penalties.”
In the second quarter, Corbett caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Davis, who then took the ball in from 3 yards out for a 27-0 lead at the half.
Davis ran for 71 yards, and completed 11 of 14 passes for 126 yards.
Payton Lambert, who ran for 141 yards on nine carries, scored on a 36-yard run in the third quarter.
“It would have been more, but he had an 80-yarder called back on a hold,” Davis said.
Gavin Clark finished off the scoring, catching a 12-yard pass from Davis to give the Bucks a 39-0 lead after three quarters.
The Bucks limited the Cowboys to 78 yards of offense, six first downs, and forced two Crook County turnovers. Kaleb Goozee led Crook County with 10 tackles.
Defensively, Aaron Barkley had five tackles, while Trey Boston had four, and Lambert two and an interception.
“Our kids had a great week of practice and we are focusing on a one-game mentality,” Davis said. “We’ll see if we can take care of business next week at The Dalles.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.