PENDLETON — Pendleton will officially dip its toes into the 4A football scene on Friday, Sept. 30 when the Bucks host Madras (3-1) in their Greater Oregon League opener at Pendleton High School.
“It’s a little bit of an unknown,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We have not played Madras before. We are not going to change what we do. We are going to study our film, but nothing changes for us preparation wise. We are trying to win our first GOL conference title.”
Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis said he and Davis took a tour of the Round-Up Grounds on Tuesday to inspect the playing field before making the decision to play at the high school.
“The big thing is we want to let the grass grow a little longer,” Somnis said. “It gives us more of an opportunity to have a good playing field for homecoming and the playoffs.”
The Bucks are expected to host La Grande on Oct. 21 at the Round-Up Grounds.
The Bucks (3-1), who are ranked No. 4 in this week’s OSAA coaches poll, have put in the work to prepare for league play with a strong nonleague schedule that includes wins over Caldera (27-0), Redmond (27-20) and Ridgeview (42-0), and a loss to Lewiston, Idaho (49-14).
“I think our preseason, coming out 3-1, is about where I had it planned,” Davis said. “That Lewiston game was about as I planned. I don’t think we will see a D-Line like theirs in the GOL. Beating three 5A schools puts us in the position where we want to be. I could not be more proud of this group.”
The Bucks have been able to use their wide range of offensive talents during their first four games, with the passing and run game producing yardage and touchdowns.
At quarterback, Pendleton has veteran Jack Davis and newcomer Jace Otteson, who each bring a different dynamic to the offense.
In the backfield, Payton Lambert, Brock Mackey and Gavin Clark have seen time with the football.
“One of the things that I have noticed is we are not going to have a lot of kids at the top of the stat list,” Davis said. “We are productive with what we do. That’s what makes us dangerous. I tell Jackson you don’t have to win a game, you have to manage a game. That makes us scary at the state-wide level. You aren’t stopping just one player.”
And it all starts with the offensive line, where Nathan Neveau, Andrew Demianew and Enoch Crane have proven to be worth their weight in gold.
“Coach (Josh) Linehan is the best O-Line coach in the state of Oregon,” Davis said. “They buy into what he is selling. I don’t worry about that. We work well as a staff to produce what you see on Friday night.”
Defensively, the Bucks have speed and some size.
“Our defense plays like its hair’s on fire” Davis said. “We have some big, strong physical kids. We haven’t played a 4A team yet. It’s time to see where we stand up.”
HEPPNER AT STANFIELD — Coming off a road loss to Lost River last week, the Mustangs return to Blue Mountain Conference play on the road against the Tigers.
Heppner (2-2 overall, 1-0 BMC) beat Irrigon 46-8 in its BMC opener two weeks ago, while Stanfield (1-3, 0-2) is coming off a 38-6 loss to Weston-McEwen last week.
WESTON-MCEWEN AT UMATILLA — The undefeated TigerScots (3-0) will take on the Vikings (3-1) who are thriving under first-year coach Kyle Sipe.
The Vikings have scored 161 points and have given up just 26, and are coming off back-to-back shutouts of Grant Union and Riverside.
WEST VALLEY AT HERMISTON — It’s homecoming for the Bulldogs (2-2), who are hosting the Rams (2-2) in their only nonleague game of the regular season.
Also on tap for Friday night are Harper at Echo, and Irrigon at Riverside.
