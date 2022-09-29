Pendleton v Redmond football
Pendleton quarterback Jack Davis hands off the ball to Payton Lambert while playing Redmond on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bucks open Greater Oregon League play Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, against Madras.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Pendleton will officially dip its toes into the 4A football scene on Friday, Sept. 30 when the Bucks host Madras (3-1) in their Greater Oregon League opener at Pendleton High School.

“It’s a little bit of an unknown,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We have not played Madras before. We are not going to change what we do. We are going to study our film, but nothing changes for us preparation wise. We are trying to win our first GOL conference title.”

