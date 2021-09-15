PENDLETON — Pendleton will open Special District 1 play Thursday, Sept. 15, hosting the Putnam Kingsmen. Game time is 5 p.m.
While both teams are 1-1 coming into the game, the Bucks used their two preseason games to prepare for league play. They beat 6A Southridge 27-26, then dropped a 35-19 game to 5A powerhouse Wilsonville last week.
“We are coming off a learning experience and a barometer to where we are at the 5A level,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “This is league now, and our emphasis is to keep our goal intact to be league champions. Round-Up week is where you hold your breath a bit. There is no school and the structure is different. We have had a great week of practice. I expect us to come out and play well Thursday.”
The game will be played at Pendleton High School because the Pendleton Round-Up is at the Round-Up Grounds.
“Ever since we got the lights and the scoreboard, they have been willing to put us at home,” Davis said of the league’s scheduling group. “The kids like it up there. If there’s 100 yards of grass field, we are willing to play anywhere.”
The Bucks will get two-way lineman Tucker Pace back this week, who has been out with a knee injury. He adds depth to both lines, who will have their work cut out trying to keep Putnam’s Wing-T offensive in check.
“They run an offense that is built off misdirection,” Davis said. “It’s a run-heavy offense, a lot of pulling offensive linemen. We have to play assignment football. You don’t do your job, they can take it to the house and that can lead to some problems. We have seen it for the past 10 years. We are prepared. If our kids are in the right positions, we will be OK.”
Last week, Putnam rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Milwaukie 23-21.
Tyler Creswick finished with four catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns — the last being for 32 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with 5:33 left in the third.
Junior quarterback Konner Bickford threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Austin Heslin ran for 54 yards on seven carries.
Kamiakin at Hermiston — The Bulldogs will have their hands full with the powerful Braves on Sept. 17.
Kamiakin knocked off three-time defending league champion Chiawana 46-24 on Sept.10, handing the Riverhawks their first Mid-Columbia Conference loss in 19 games.
Henry Mercado threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns — an dean for another — for the Braves. Gabe Tahir, who also plays corner, caught four passes for 126 yards, and had a 42-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 35-14 nonleague loss to Sunnyside. Quarterback Chase Elliott had 87 yards rushing and 190 passing, with Caden Hottman catching touchdown passes of 11 and 28 yards.
Umatilla at Weston-mcewen — The TigerScots open Blue Mountain Conference play Thursday against the Vikings, who opened the Chad Smith era with a 48-0 road win over Irrigon last week.
W-M (1-0) had it’s game canceled last week, and coach Kenzie Hansell said his boys are ready to play.
“We are excited after playing Culver, and now we have another home game,” Hansell said. “We’ve had two great weeks of practice. We are ready to get on the field in front of our home crowd.”
Umatilla moved the ball at will against the Knights, and Hansell knows they are in for a battle up front.
“They are big and athletic,” he said. “We look forward to them coming to our place.”
Also on Sept. 17, Stanfield is at Heppner, McLoughlin is at Burns, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat is at Ione/Arlington, Riverside is at Irrigon, and Huntington is at Echo.
