BEND — Senior Jack Davis threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pendleton to a 27-0 nonleague win over Caldera on Friday, Sept. 2 to open the season.
“It was good stuff,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “Overall, I thought we played well. Definitely some first-game things we need to clean up, which is to be expected.”
Davis threw one of his touchdown passes to Ben Jennings, who finished with five catches for 61 yards.
Davis also ran for a touchdown and had three interceptions on the night.
“One was off a tipped pass, and the other two I think he’d like back,” coach Davis said.
Payton Lambert ran for 90 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown for the Bucks. He also caught two passes for 36 yards and another touchdown.
“Payton had a great game,” coach Davis said. “One in the air and one on the ground.”
Brock Mackey added 71 yards rushing on 10 carries, and Chas Corbett ran for 23 yards, and caught three passes for 47 yards.
Defensively, the Bucks kept the Wolfpack out of the end zone.
“Andrew Demianew stepped in at middle linebacker and his ceiling is really high,” coach Davis said. “He did a great job. Payton Lambert had multiple tackles for loss, and our defense flew around. I think we saw some things we really liked. Coming out of the first game, we saw some things to clean up, but overall when you come out with a shutout win and score 27, it’s not too bad.”
The Bucks will host Redmond on Sept. 9 at Pendleton High School.
“We’ve got to clean up turnovers and penalties,” coach Davis said. “Everything is fixable, and that's encouraging. We aren’t walking off thinking we have holes here or there. Moving onto Redmond, we are going to need to fix those things. It will be a step up in competition.”
