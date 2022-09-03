BEND — Senior Jack Davis threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pendleton to a 27-0 nonleague win over Caldera on Friday, Sept. 2 to open the season.

“It was good stuff,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “Overall, I thought we played well. Definitely some first-game things we need to clean up, which is to be expected.”

