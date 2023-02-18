Crook County’s Mauricio Ambriz celebrates after beating Pendleton's Nathan Neveau on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in the 285-pound division at the 4A Special District 4 tournament at Pendleton High School.
PENDLETON — Pendleton’s Nathan Neveau and Jack Lieuallen punched their tickets to the 4A state tournament after placing second at the 4A Special District 4 tournament Saturday, Feb. 18, at Warberg Court.
They are two of seven Bucks who will compete at the 4A state tournament Feb. 23-24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Pendleton finished third in the team standings with 149.5 points. Crook County won the district title with 451 points, while La Grande was second with 433.5.
Neveau, who pinned his first three opponents, met his match in the 285-pound finals against Mauricio Ambriz of Crook County. Ambriz pinned Neveau in 1:36 to win the gold.
Lieuallen cruised through his first two matches at 152 pounds, then ran into Crook County’s Gavin Sandoval in the finals, who pinned his first three opponents in 50 seconds or less. Sandoval earned a 9-3 decision over Lieuallen in the championship bout.
Owen Golter finished third for the Bucks at 132, pinning Jamis Gonzalez of Ontario in 5:37 in the third-place match.
At 138 pounds, Vance Nelson received a bye to the semifinals, where he dropped a 5-0 decision to Caleb Buffington of Crook County.
Nelson exacted revenge in the third-place match, handing Buffington a 7-5 loss.
Pendleton’s Aidan Perkins pinned his first opponent at 170 pounds, then was sent to the consolation bracket after Jared Isaacson came away with a 16-2 major decision in the semifinals.
Perkins pinned Demarcus Scott of Madras in 1:55 in the third-place match.
Miles Kennedy continued the parade to the podium with a third-place finish at 182. In a bracket consisting of five wrestlers, Kennedy lost a 5-1 decision to Tommy Ishida of Ontario in the semifinals. He then pinned Ethan Lamphere of Crook County in the second round of the third-place match.
Cole Roy reached the semifinals at 126 pounds for the Bucks, but was sent to the consolation side of the bracket after Crook County’s Landon Lavey pinned him in 47 seconds.
Roy was pinned by Justin England of Crook County in 1:58 in the third-place match to finish fourth.
