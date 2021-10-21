PENDLETON — The Special District 1 title comes down to Friday, Oct. 22, in Redmond.
Pendleton puts its 5-0 league record on the line against Ridgeview (4-1), whose only loss is a 28-27 setback to Hood River Valley on Sept. 18.
“It’s kind of for all the marbles,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “It really comes down to this if we are going to win this outright. This is a big, big week. The kids want this. You talk to Kyle (Liscom), this is his swan song. That kid is a fierce competitor. He is a force.”
The Bucks (7-1 overall) are coming off a big 38-13 victory over Redmond last week, and now just have one more obstacle standing between them and a league title.
“We put a lot of pressure on the kids this past week to focus, have a great week of practice, and know what they are playing for,” Davis said. “We had issues (last week) with penalties that we need to clean up. Redmond is a good team. They created some matchup issues on offense. We buckled down and were able to dominate the game.”
The Bucks beat the Ravens 20-12 in the COVID-19-shortened spring season, but it was not an easy task.
“They came out and took it to us in the first half in the spring,” Davis said. “We had to have a big comeback to beat them last year. You can’t rest on your laurels, you have to be ready from the get-go. It’s up to us coaches to formulate a game plan and let those kids be successful.”
Other than some bumps and bruises, Pendleton is at full strength this week, but Davis said they will be cautious during practice.
“The bumps of bruises of Week 8 are rearing their ugly head,” Davis said, “but none that would keep a kid out. We might modify some reps at practice to help with that.”
Ridgeview is a run heavy team, and they have one of the best running backs in the state in junior Eric Pendergrass. Quarterback Aidan Brenneman has been quite productive, with Jeremiah Schwartz as his main target.
“They have some talented kids,” Davis said. “They have a young coach (Patrick Pileggi) and they are into the smash-mouth mentality. Pendergrass has to be pushing 1,000 yards, but they have to be able to stop our run game. It will come down to the trenches again. And the turnover game. Any team that is pretty run heavy also eats a lot of clock. We need to lessen the turnovers, score when we have the ball, and force them into pass situations.”
Offensively, the Bucks have operated with Collin Primus at quarterback, Liscom, Payton Lambert and Brock Mackey coming out of the back field, and the emergence of tight end Aiden Gunter has helped open up some options.
“It’s really impressive how Collin, who was a wide receiver, has taken on a quarterback position,” Davis said. “His confidence has improved every week. I tell him he doesn’t have to win the game, but manage the game. Adding a little more of a passing game has opened up our run game.”
The Bucks will have to keep an eye out for Ridgeview linebacker Matthew Mathis and strong safety Ryan Asplund, who have put a monkey wrench into opposing offenses.
“We need to know where they are on the field and get them blocked,” Davis said. “Whoever can control their emotions and execute will come on top.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.