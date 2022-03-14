PENDLETON — A shinny on the pond with your friends is a lot of fun, but every now and again it’s good to mix things up.
The Pendleton Rough Riders 10U hockey team, which plays on the small sheet of ice in Roy Raley Park in Pendleton roughly two-and-a-half months out of the year, will get a chance to play in an indoor rink, and against players other than teammates for the first time in eight years.
The Rough Riders have been invited to play Saturday, March 19, against two teams in Kent, Washington. The games will be played at the Kent Valley Ice Center.
“This is their Stanley Cup,” Rough Riders coach Silas Kelty said. “I don’t know the last time we played someone outside of our own little teams. I have been here three years and we have just scrimmaged ourselves. It was that way before I got here.”
The games came out of family connections between some of the Rough Riders and members of the teams from Kent.
“Some of their players and our players are related,” Kelty said. “They said it would be fun if we could play each other sometime. They invited us to come up. We are excited to go up there and play.”
Ryan Farber, 10, has been playing with the Rough Riders since he was 5 years old. He said he is looking forward to playing in Kent.
“It’s pretty exciting,” the McKay Creek Elementary School fourth grader said. “It’s not something our small town gets to do. Playing in a different area, different conditions (indoor) and against someone other than our team members.”
The players will also have locker rooms to change in, there will be a scoreboard and the sights and sounds of a regular indoor hockey game.
A standard sheet of hockey ice is 200 feet long and 85 feet wide. While 10U teams typically play on a half sheet of ice, the width will be different for the Pendleton team, which is used to playing on a sheet of ice that is 96 feet long and 56 feet wide. It also will be the first time for some of the Rough Riders to play in an indoor rink.
“I asked the kids a couple of days ago how many have played on an indoor sheet of ice,” Kelty said. “Half of them raised their hands. For our kids to play in an actual arena, with a scoreboard and fans, the kids are beside themselves. The parents have jumped on board. They are excited for them to play in a real arena and against a real team.”
The Rough Riders will take 12 players to Kent — one goalie and three lines. They will play against the Kent Valley Hurricanes and the Kent Valley Tornadoes.
To prepare for their games in Kent, the Rough Riders have made two trips to the Hapo Ice Arena in Pasco for practice.
“Old West Federal Credit Union (Pendleton) sponsored us, and helped pay for the ice in Pasco,” Kelty said. “We couldn’t have done it without Old West. We are very grateful to them.”
The Rough Riders are part of Pendleton Ice Sports, which is a nonprofit organization. The players’ fees ($125) are kept to a minimum — just enough to pay for the ice in the park and equipment, which is provided. They even have a Zamboni.
“We started in 2007,” Pendleton Ice Sports president John Bieker said. “The first year we had maybe eight players, now we have 62. We run four different levels. In 2014-15, we added a high school level. We used to play in Walla Walla once a year, but the last year we were able to go over there was 2014. It has been a really good program. Everyone is just appreciative of what we have.”
The program has players from Pendleton, Hermiston, Cove and Milton-Freewater.
“We represent the whole region,” Kelty said. “I hope that continues to grow.”
